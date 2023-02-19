Moment Princess Charlotte ’embarrassed’ mum Kate in front of a ‘huge crowd’

Princess Charlotte embarrassed her mum Kate Middleton after sticking her tongue out at the paparazzi.

Royal or not, children will often cause embarrassing moments for their parents.

Especially at formal events!

On numerous occasions Princess Charlotte has been spotted sticking her tongue out to the crowds or even having a tantrum.

Royal photographer Zak Hussein looked back at the time he captured Charlotte’s iconic moment at The King’s Cup regatta.

Princess Charlotte embarrassed her mum at royal outing (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte sticks her tongue out at the paparazzi

And he has previously reminisced over catching Princess Charlotte sticking her tongue out on the Isle of Wight in 2019.

In that year, Prince William and Kate Middleton organised and competed in a charity regatta for eight of the charities of which they are patrons.

During The King’s Cup regatta, William and Kate competed against each other as they posed as skippers for two of the eight boats.

Prince William’s boat took home third place, while Kate’s team finished last.

After the sailing race, Kate encouraged her daughter to wave to onlookers who crowded in front of the window.

There’s a great moment where Kate’s just kind of pulling her face laughing and sort of embarrassed by her daughter.

But Charlotte had other ideas.

Instead the young royal who the spotlight after she was caught pulling a face in front of the crowd.

Kate was left slightly embarrassed by her daughter’s antics and tried to pull her daughter away from the window.

Princess Charlotte stuck her tongue out at the regatta in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Charlotte left her mum Kate Middleton embarrassed

Talking about the moment, Zak said: “She was with Kate and suddenly there was this huge crowd there gathered to see them. And Charlotte just for a split second stuck her tongue out at the crowd.

He also added: “There’s a great moment where Kate’s just kind of pulling her face laughing and sort of embarrassed by her daughter.”

One possible theory for Princess Charlotte’s antics was that she had actually spotted her grandfather Michael Middleton and was pulling faces at him.

How sweet!

But this was not the first time that Princess Charlotte has been spotted doing something cheeky.

Kate’s second eldest child was also caught sticking her tongue out on another very special royal occasion.

While being driven to St George’s Chapel for Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the princess was captured doing the same gesture.

