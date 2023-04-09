Royal fans spot Princess Charlotte’s ‘proud sister’ moment with Louis at Easter service

Princess Charlotte was looking out for little brother Prince Louis as they headed to a service in Windsor to mark Easter Sunday.

The seven-year-old attended the annual service today alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales. Her older brother, Prince George, also attended. But it was Charlotte’s sweet gesture to her younger brother, four year old Prince Louis, that melted hearts.

It was Prince Louis’ first time attending the service, and he dressed smartly for the occasion. Along with the rest of the family, he wore a smart blazer, teamed with blue shorts and long socks.

Holding Princess Kate‘s hand, the youngest of the family looked a little nervous, biting his lip and frowning. It was Princess Charlotte who checked on her younger brother, looking back at him and smiling.

Charlotte looks lovingly at her little brother (Credit: Shutterstock)

Princess Charlotte watches Prince Louis

Observers loved the tender gesture, heading straight to Twitter to gush about the royals. “Princess Charlotte is a proud big sister!” said one happy fan.

“Princess Charlotte watches her little bro, it reminds me of the Platinum Jubilee last year!” added a second.

“Look at how Princess Charlotte is looking back to check on him. Such a normal family moment!” said a third.

A fourth chipped in: “Princess Charlotte keeping an eye on her younger brother.” Charlotte is no stranger to watching Louis to keep him in line.

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “The proud sister look of Princess Charlotte for his baby brother Prince Louis.”

Charlotte’s behaviour left fans gushing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the Platinum Jubilee, she was spotted trying to stop her brother from constantly waving during a carriage procession. She also tried to stop him pulling faces when the extended royal family stood at the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

What will Charlotte and Louis do at the coronation?

It is not yet known what role Charlotte or Louis will play in the upcoming coronation.

However, big brother George will have an important role.

The nine-year-old will serve as one of King Charles’ Pages of Honour. George, second in line to the British throne, and his fellow pages are expected to process behind Charles in the ceremony and hold his ceremonial robes.

“We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement. “It will be an incredibly special moment.”

In the run-up to the coronation, George has been spending some one-to-one time with his dad, Prince William.

Prince George will have a significant role in the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

The two future kings went to see Aston Villa win against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Both Prince William and Prince George wore navy blue jumpers over a pale blue shirt as they watched the game.

Fans were thrilled to see just how similar the father and son duo are, often mirroring each other’s behaviours.

