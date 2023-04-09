Prince William and Prince George leave fans gushing over the same thing as they watch football game

Prince William and Prince George headed to the football on Saturday and fans loved seeing the pair together.

The two future kings went to see Aston Villa win against Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Both Prince William and Prince George wore navy blue jumpers over a pale blue shirt. But it wasn’t just their outfits that were matching.

Football mad George, nine, mirrored his 40-year-old father during the highs and lows of the match. The pair cheered and celebrated after one particularly spectacular goal.

Prince William and his son cheer on the players (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince William and Prince George go to football

At another tense moment, William and George were both spotted holding their mouth. Another moment showed William and George both with their hands on the side of their head. And fans were thrilled to see just how similar the father and son duo are.

It’s a comfort to see Prince George’s personality is so similar to Prince William’s.

“But how on earth are William and George sooo synchronized?” one observer on Twitter said. “No I am serious how synchronised is this? And they are not even looking at each other!”

“Prince William and Prince George’s mirroring of each other is just perfect,” agreed a second. “I think it shows how close their relationship is.”

The sports mad Prince watches football with his dad (Credit: Shutterstock)

A third wrote: “It’s a comfort to see Prince George’s personality is so similar to Prince William’s… the monarchy is in good hands.”

“That shows their strong bond and chemistry,” agreed a fourth.

Meanwhile, someone else said: “George is growing so much looking like William.”

Prince George coronation role confirmed

Prince George’s role for the upcoming coronation was recently announced. The oldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales will serve as one of King Charles’ Pages of Honour. George, second in line to the British throne, and his fellow pages are expected to process behind Charles in the ceremony and hold his ceremonial robes.

George has his own role in the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

“We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the Coronation,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement. “It will be an incredibly special moment.” There’s also a question mark on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the ceremony.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed, via a statement, that they had received an invite to the King’s big day. A spokesperson said: “I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation.”

At the time the pair didn’t reveal if they would be attending the event and making the 5,000-mile trip from their California home to London. However, the palace is still reportedly “none the wiser” over whether they will be a part of the celebrations.

