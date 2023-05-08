Prince William ‘makes dig’ at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Coronation Concert speech

Prince William made a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during his coronation concert speech, according to fans.

The coronation concert, which took place yesterday (May 7), saw many stars perform their best hits, as well as a speech from the Prince of Wales.

While the speech was dedicated to his father, some viewers felt Prince William also gave a indirect message to his brother and sister in-law.

King Charles was officially crowned at his coronation on Saturday (May 6) (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William coronation speech

Taking to the stage, the prince said: “As my grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future.

“And I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a very proud mother.”

He then made a reference to a point that was once made by the Sussexes, who previously said: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Prince William told the crowd: “For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message – service.”

He also said: “My father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve.

“Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.”

Prince William’s speech was a sweet tribute to his father (Credit: BBC)

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, many fans felt that Prince William’s mention of ‘service’ was a swipe at Prince Harry and Meghan.

One person said: “‘Service….’ ‘To serve…..’ ‘served…..’ Wonder who that was a dig at….. ”

A second wrote: “Service Harry. Do you hear that? Not a free ride.”

And another added: “SERVICE. Something Harry doesn’t understand.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton greeted the public from the Buckingham Palace balcony after the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s statement about service

When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as working members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace stated: “Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

Although many felt that the couple wouldn’t be able to do as much charity work, the Duke and Duchess then said: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Prince Harry was present for his father’s coronation on Saturday (May 6). However, he went back to the United States right after due to it being his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Ahead of the event, Buckingham Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Read More: Princess Kate makes touching gesture to tearful little girl during surprise Windsor visit with William

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.