Prince William warned he’ll have ‘much easier time under King Charles’ wing’ if he ‘extends olive branch’ to Harry

William Prince of Wales has been warned that he’ll have a “much easier time under King Charles’ wing” if he “extends olive branch” to Prince Harry.

The advice comes amid the ongoing feud between the brothers.

William should forgive Harry, according to a royal expert (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William Prince of Wales should ‘forgive’ Harry

On Saturday the world watched as Prince William pledged allegiance to his father, King Charles.

However, in a new article for The Telegraph, royal expert Camilla Tominey believes that if William really wants to be the King’s liege man, he needs to forgive his brother, Prince Harry.

“There remains little hope of reconciliation with Prince William who was “absolutely horrified” by what Prince Harry wrote about him and his wife Kate in his bombshell autobiography, Spare. The Duke is expecting an apology – but the Prince wants one first,” Camilla wrote.

“But if Prince William is to fulfill his role as his father’s liege man of life and limb, he may be required to rise above for the sake of the Crown,” she then said.

Should William offer Harry an olive branch? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

PR expert says William Prince of Wales should offer olive branch to Harry

Camilla then continued, saying: “Regardless of his own hurt feelings, Prince William, who has a reputation for being rather stubborn at times, cannot stand in the way of a royal rapprochement if it’s in the best long-term interests of the monarchy.”

Jordan James, PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, is in agreement. He spoke exclusively to ED! about William offering Harry an olive branch.

“With King Charles clearly still valuing his relationship with his youngest son, I think it would be wise for Prince William to follow his father’s lead and extend an olive branch to his brother,” he said.

“As a forgiving future king is a far better look than a petty one,” he then added.

William has been warned (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William should forgive Harry

The PR expert then continued. “I think the King-to-be would be wise to think of the ever-dwindling image of the royal family before completely writing off a relationship with his brother.

“While William doesn’t have to reconcile with Harry to be our next King, nor show his support for his father, I think it would be wise for both his personal image and that of the crown to show empathy and start to repair the now broken relationship,” he then said.

Jordan then continued. “William would do good to keep up the wholesome image and set himself as a good example for the nation, extending an olive branch and being the bigger person in what has undoubtedly been a difficult few years for the family,” he said.

“I think William would have a much easier time under his father’s wing if he were to throw him [Harry] a bone and help paint a picture of a united royal family.”

