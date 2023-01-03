Princess Kate’s ‘close relationship’ with Charles revealed as he ‘feels lucky to have her’

Princess Kate reportedly shares a ‘close’ bond with King Charles who ‘appreciates’ her role, a royal expert has claimed.

King Charles III is believed to consider himself “very lucky” to have her as part of the monarchy.

Royal expert Katie Nicholls has revealed that the pair have grown close in recent years. She claims that Charles “appreciates” what Kate adds to the family.

“She has a close relationship with her father-in-law,” Katie told OK Magazine.

“There is a huge amount of warmth between them and mutual respect and I know that Charles feels very lucky to have Kate as part of the family.”

Princess Kate is reportedly close with King Charles (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles ‘appreciates’ Kate, Princess of Wales

Katie added: “He absolutely recognises and appreciates what she brings. She is a huge asset and no one sees that more than the King. It’s a period when there’s been a lot of flux and transition for the royal family and I think promoting that image of continuity and stability is going to be the focus for this year.”

Meanwhile, Kate recently got some rather good news.

The 40-year-old was voted Top Female Role Model of 2022 by Brits – beating members of her own family to the top spot.

The poll, which gave voters the option of voting for the likes of Liz Truss, Emma Watson, and Rochelle Humes, was conducted as part of a campaign by Girls Out Loud.

Kate topped the poll with 35% of the vote, even beating members of her own royal family. Elsewhere, Camilla picked up 17% of the votes. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, managed slightly less, picking up 16% of the vote.

King Charles III will have his coronation later this year (Credit: Splashnews)

Will Kate be involved in Charles’ coronation?

Elsewhere, according to the Telegraph, Prince William and Kate will be taking on a very “active” role in the King’s coronation later this year.

The Prince of Wales will join the King‘s coronation committee in the next few months to help “set the tone” for the forthcoming event.

As a result, according to royal insiders, he will reportedly have an “active advisory position”.

