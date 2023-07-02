Princess Kate has ‘radical new way’ of raising her three kids as she ‘modifies’ William’s ‘traditional’ role

Princess Kate has developed a “radical new way” to raise her children, an expert has claimed.

The Princess of Wales, 42, is said to have made sure her family follow a more modern approach to parenting.

Their home life is different to many generations of royals, in that they all muck in, to an extent. They have no full-time housekeeper and try to split every day chores between the five of them.

Royal expert Daniela Elser alleged that, despite her private education, Kate had a relatively normal upbringing. And, according to experts, she wants to pass this down to her kids – George, Charlotte and Louis.

Her “starting point” is said to have been making sure that husband William is on the same page.

Princess Kate modifies tradition

Elser claimed on news.com.au: “Her starting point – husband Prince William, who has already done more parenting than centuries of forbidding, emotionally stunted heirs before him ever have combined.”

She then added: “That strategy of mucking in extends to their home life, where the trio of young HRHs are busy learning about the power of the pre-rinse and how to add their own milk to their Frosties.”

Tom Quinn, royal biographer, elaborated to the Daily Beast, revealing that Kate has “slightly modified” tradition.

Quinn said of Kate: “She insisted that William was involved in bedtime, reading to the kids and bathing them. And they split the school run. She doesn’t like the press attention on the children but having not suffered it herself as a child she has a less emotional attitude.

“She believes she can control it in such a way that they will not be damaged by it. And to be fair, it has worked — the paparazzi don’t hang around the school gates any more. They are allowed some freedom,” he then alleged.

Kate and William face big decision

And while Kate wants the children to have as normal an upbringing as possible, she has difficult decisions ahead.

With Prince George set to turn 10 later this month, secondary school is the next step. But is sending the children away to boarding school the right way to go? Royal expert Jennie Bond thinks not.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she said: “The choice of school for the children will tell us a lot about William and Catherine. So far, they’ve been such hands-on parents and, personally, I think it would be sad to see them send their children away to boarding school.

“I would applaud a decision to keep them as day pupils at schools nearby their home. But I think both William and Catherine were happy at boarding school. I suppose it’s what they know and perhaps they will want to pass this experience on to their children.”

She then added: “I imagine it will be all or nothing – in other words, all three will go away to school, or none of them. I will be cheering loudly if they decide to keep their children close and nurture them through their adolescence as they have nurtured them through the young years.”

