William and Kate facing ‘all or nothing’ decision over George, Charlotte and Louis

George will be heading to secondary school soon

By Robert Emlyn Slater

William and Kate are facing an “all or nothing” decision over Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, an expert has claimed.

Prince George is now coming to the age where he will begin secondary school now. But will he follow in his father’s footsteps?

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony
William and Kate have a big decision coming up (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William and Kate face tough decision over their kids

A pivotal couple of years are coming up for the Prince and Princess of Wales, a royal expert has claimed. Prince George will be 10 next month – meaning he’s not far off going to secondary school.

William and Kate are in a position to be able to provide George with the best education possible – and were recently spotted touring Eton College.

Now the question being asked is, will George follow in William’s footsteps and attend Eton? However, this then raises more questions, such as where will Princess Charlotte attend secondary school? Will William and Kate want to keep their children close? Or will they send them off to boarding school?

Prince George
Where will Prince George go to secondary school? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Will William and Kate’s kids go to boarding school?

Royal expert Jennie Bond spoke to OK! magazine about the Waleses’ potentially sending the kids to boarding school.

“The choice of school for the children will tell us a lot about William And Catherine. So far, they’ve been such hands-on parents and, personally, I think it would be sad to see them send their children away to boarding school,” she said.

“I would applaud a decision to keep them as day pupils at schools nearby their home. But I think both William and Catherine were happy at boarding school. I suppose it’s what they know and perhaps they will want to pass this experience on to their children,” she then said.

“I imagine it will be all or nothing – in other words, all three will go away to school, or none of them. I will be cheering loudly if they decide to keep their children close and nurture them through their adolescence as they have nurtured them through the young years,” she then added.

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Meghan Markle
Meghan is ‘in contact with Diana’ according to Harry, claims a royal author (Credit: Netflix)

Harry believes Meghan is in contact with Diana ‘beyond the grave’

In other Royal news, Harry believes that Meghan is in contact with Princess Diana “beyond the grave”, according to a royal author.

Tom Bower made the claims on GB News earlier this week. “Harry told a friend of his when he was in London recently that Meghan is in touch with Diana,” he said.

“Meghan is assuring Harry that his mother is absolutely sure that what they’re doing is right,” he then said. “And she supports them, absolutely in everything that they’re doing,” he then added.

“He told this story to my source with absolute seriousness. He really does believe that Meghan is talking to Diana, his mother,” he then said.

Read more: ‘Peacemaker’ Princess Kate’s gesture to ‘heal tensions’ between Prince William and Camilla

Prince George and Prince Louis Drive a Digger at Scout Hut

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

