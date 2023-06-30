Prince Harry ‘believes Meghan is in touch with Diana from beyond the grave’

Prince Harry “believes” that Meghan is “in touch with Diana from beyond the grave”, according to a royal author.

Royal author Tom Bower made the shock claims during an appearance on GB News earlier this week.

Does Harry actually believe Meghan is in touch with Diana? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry believes Meghan is in touch with Diana ‘beyond the grave’

During an appearance on GB News earlier this week, Tom Bower claimed that Harry “believes” Meghan is “in touch with Diana beyond the grave”.

During a discussion on “Brand Sussex” taking a hit in Hollywood, Tom spoke about an “extraordinary” story he’s heard recently.

“This week I heard an extraordinary story – which I’m sure is true as it came from Harry‘s lips,” he said.

“Harry told a friend of his when he was in London recently that Meghan is in touch with Diana,” he then continued. “What?!” Dan Wootton exclaimed.

“Princess Diana?!” he asked. “Princess Diana, the mother,” Tom confirmed.

Tom Bower made the shock claims (Credit: GB News)

Royal author makes shock claim about Harry and Meghan

Tom then continued. “Meghan is assuring Harry that his mother is absolutely sure that what they’re doing is right,” he said.

“And she supports them, absolutely in everything that they’re doing,” he then added. Dan could then be seen looking stunned with his head in his hands.

“He told this story to my source with absolute seriousness,” Tom then said. “He really does believe that Meghan is talking to Diana, his mother.”

“And she’s [Meghan] letting him think that?” Dan asked. “Well, clearly!” Tom replied.

“I mean, is it an act? Does she really think that she’s in touch with Diana beyond the grave? It’s absolutely astonishing” he then said.

Meghan is in touch with Diana, according to Harry, Tom Bower claims (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal author slams Sussexes

Tom then went on to slam the Sussexes over their latest hit of bad news, including the loss of their Spotify deal and alleged Netflix problems. He also poked fun at claims that Harry wanted to interview Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma and the Pope about religion.

“Where’s she [Meghan] going to go now she’s been called a grifter? It’s all very difficult,” the royal author then continued.

“They are clearly in two different planets and that’s what’s so interesting,” Tom laughed. “And that’s what Diana would have wanted,” Dan said sarcastically. “That’s what he claims.”

He then continued. “I mean, it’s hard to believe that Diana would ever, ever, have wanted him to treat William in the way that he has,” he said.

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” Tom agreed. “But he needs reassurance and Meghan has found the perfect vehicle to reassure him that all is well, by telling him that his mother approves of everything that has been done.”

ED! has contacted the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

