Prince Harry tipped to return to his ‘second home’ – without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been tipped to return to his “second home” – and reports suggest he’ll be going without wife Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan have been at the centre of divorce rumours over the past few weeks. The pair have also seen a reported £18m Spotify deal go down the pan.

However, with reports “sharks” could soon be “circling”, it appears Netflix is keen to maintain its relationship with the couple. And a new project could see Harry heading to Africa to film his own documentary series. But Meghan won’t be involved, it’s been claimed.

Harry and Meghan have a deep affection for Africa

Harry has history with the continent, with the royal taking Meghan camping in Africa on one of their first dates.

This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa.

His mother also famously visited the country before her death in 1997. The late Princess Diana was pictured walking through an active minefield in Angola with The Halo Trust – steps Harry retraced in 2019.

Harry has also set up a charity in Lesotho called Sentable, meaning forget me not – Princess Diana’s favourite flower – and he’s president of conservation group African Parks.

Speaking about his love for Africa in 2017, Harry said: “This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world. I wish I could spend more time in Africa.”

And now it appears that wish is about to come true…

‘He feels at home there’

Sources have speculated that Harry could delve into the continent’s national parks and efforts at wildlife conservation for his documentary.

However, the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike means the royal cannot move forward with his plans just yet, it’s been reported.

A source alleged to Page Six: “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there.”

A Netflix insider is also said to have confirmed the wildlife documentary was one of a number of ideas that he had been discussing with the network.

Netflix issues statement

Earlier this week, a Netflix rep confirmed that the partnership with Meghan and Harry isn’t “ending any time soon”.

They said: “The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix’s most spectacular documentary debut to date. Our exciting journey with them isn’t ending any time soon. We’re currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus.”

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s reps for comment.

