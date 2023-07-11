Meghan Markle ‘very nervous’ over ‘restless’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s barely let him out of her sight’

Meghan Markle is reportedly going all out to make sure her ‘restless’ husband Prince Harry stays by her side.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have certainly been dogged by problems of late. They were branded ‘grifters’ by a Spotify exec and they lost their lucrative reported £18m deal with the streaming platform.

Now the pair are being encouraged to work on solo projects in a bid to boost their popularity but apparently Meghan’s not happy.

An insider told Heat: “Harry is so restless these days, and seems to thrive on doing his own thing. It’s making Meghan very nervous.

Meghan Markle ‘won’t let them drift’

“She’s barely let Harry out of her sight recently, tagging along to as many of his appointments as he’ll let her, and organising trips, date nights, meditation sessions and get-togethers that involve both of them.

“She’s not going to let this turn into a drifting-apart situation.”

Spotify reportedly grew tired of Meghan thanks to a lack of ideas for her Archetypes podcast and claims that she was absent from recording.

If he wants space, he’s going to have to fight for it.

Meanwhile, royal biographer Tom Bower recently laid into the couple, suggesting that the end of their Spotify deal was karma after *that* bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

He told OK!: “They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview. They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist any more.”

Meghan and Prince Harry head off divorce rumours

Since the Spotify dumping the pair even faced divorce rumours, until a friend insisted that they are “very much in love”.

For now, it seems the Sussexes are both being encouraged to focus on solo projects. Prince Harry is reportedly keen to make a Netflix documentary in Africa. A long-time fan of the continent, Harry took Meghan to Botswana on their third date.

The fledgling couple spent five days together in a tent and it cemented the prince’s affections for his new girlfriend. Six years later and the couple even shared photos from that magical trip on their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

Harry gushed: “That was when it just hit me, like, ‘Okay, this girl, this woman is amazing and she’s so comfortable and so relaxed in my company’.”

However, skip forward to today and insiders suggest that Meghan is less then keen to step back from brand Sussex. The source told the magazine: “If he wants space, he’s going to have to fight for it.”

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for a comment.

