Harry and Meghan issued marriage warning as their careers take a hit

Meghan and Harry have been issued a marriage warning by a relationship expert as their careers take a hit.

The Sussexes’ warning comes after they lost their Spotify deal and were ridiculed publically.

Meghan and Harry issued marriage warning

It’s been a tough few weeks for the Sussexes. They’ve lost their £18m Spotify deal, been publically mocked, and had their talent called into question by a Hollywood agent.

Now, in the wake of all this, Harry and Meghan have been issued with a warning by a relationship expert. Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of Wingman spoke exclusively to ED! about the couple’s potential issues.

“The Crown has well and truly fallen off. This will certainly be a testing time for their marriage at the moment. The ‘family business’ is faltering and the global news emphasis will be embarrassing to say the least, especially being branded grifters – that is not a good perception,” she said.

What next for Harry and Meghan?

Tina then continued, saying that the pressure may be causing tension at home for the couple.

“Home life might be tense at present as the pressure gets to them. Unless they work through this together and communicate their feelings this can go one of two ways,” she said.

“The individual projects will give them independence which will form a healthy balance in their work/home life where they will savour their moments together and bond more closely as a family unit, or the time apart will ultimately mean they drift apart,” she then continued.

“They seemed to form a bond over feeling mistreated by the Royal Family and the British press so now they need to find a new joint venture that is more positive,” she then said. “Or if they do go in separate directions, the start of a new chapter with a more positive spin may bring them back together….Only time will tell.”

William ‘sick with worry’ before Harry’s big move

In other Sussex-related news, the Prince of Wales was reportedly sick with worry over in the leadup to Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah. The now-infamous interview took place in 2021, just over a year on from the royal couple quitting royal life.

It’s now been reported that William was hardly eating and “cut himself off from the world” to cope before the interview.

Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths told Dan Wootton for GB News: “I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources.

“In the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry. He was not eating, he became — not reclusive — but he definitely was hiding away,” she then said.

She then continued, saying: “He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically.”

