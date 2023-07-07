Prince William ‘literally sick with worry’ before life-changing decision by Harry: ‘He was in bits’

In the latest Prince William news, the royal was reportedly left “sick with worry” before brother Prince Harry made a life-changing decision.

As royal fans will know, Prince Harry shocked the world in 2021 when he sat down with his wife Meghan Markle for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

And apparently, his brother William was said to be “in bits” in the lead-up to the bombshell two-hour TV special.

Harry and Meghan sat down for an interview with Oprah (Credit: CBS)

Prince William news: Oprah interview left royal feeling ‘sick’

It’s fair to say Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah caused an uproar – as the couple recalled their version of events of royal life, while not holding back. It marked their first major interview since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the start of 2020.

Speaking to the media mogul, Harry admitted his relationship with his older brother William was strained. He said: “I love William to bits, he’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together, but we’re on different paths.” Harry also said that “there’s a lot to work through” when it came to patching things up with his father, King Charles.

And now, it’s been reported that William was allegedly so “sick with worry” before the interview was broadcast that apparently he “wasn’t eating” and “cut himself off from the world” to cope.

William was apparently ‘in bits’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William ‘sick with worry’ over Harry and Meg interview

Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths told Dan Wootton for GB News: “I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources.

“In the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry. He was not eating. He became — not reclusive — but he definitely was hiding away.”

Charlotte added: “He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically.”

Kate stepped in to protect husband Prince William

The royal editor also claimed that despite Kate’s “reputation for being shy”, she didn’t waste any time in stepping up to protect her beau.

She said: “What Kate was doing was standing by her man. Kate was like: ‘I’ve got to stick up for this guy and protect him. He’s being destroyed by this.’ And that probably made her quite steely. Even though she has this reputation for being shy. But when it comes to protecting her husband, she’s going to step in and protect him.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Harry and Meghan sat down for the interview in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Megan and Harry Oprah interview

One of the biggest talking points from the interview was when Harry and Meghan alleged a senior royal questioned the colour of their unborn son’s skin. The identity of the royal still hasn’t been revealed.

Speaking to Oprah, discussion also turned to why Archie wasn’t given an HRH title when he was born. It was previously reported that Harry and Meg didn’t want their children to have royal titles. But Meghan claimed this wasn’t the case.

Read more: William and Kate’s ‘intimate moment’ during royal service amid her ‘mischievous’ behaviour

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.