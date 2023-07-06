William and Kate’s ‘intimate moment’ during royal service amid her ‘mischievous’ behaviour

Prince William and Kate attended a royal service in Scotland this week and the couple shared an “inimate moment”, according to an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales supported King Charles and Queen Camilla at St Giles’ Cathedral. The royals attended the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to mark Charles’ recent coronation.

During the service, the Honours of Scotland – the sword, sceptre and crown – were presented to the King before returning to Edinburgh Castle.

Kate and William attended the service on Wednesday (Credit: BBC)

William and Kate moment during royal service

But, according to a body language expert, there was an “intimate moment” between the Prince and Princess of Wales. Darren Stanton said Kate reportedly laughed at her husband “mischievously as if he’s forgotten the words”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said: “There is a little intimate moment between Kate and William during the service. William seems to be looking down at the words singing a hymn.

“Kate, who has the same book in her hand, is looking up at William and laughing at him mischievously as if he’s forgotten the words. This is a nice slither of humanism, as it shows a great natural moment between the future King and Queen.”

Kate and William shared an “intimate” moment during the service, according to a body language expert (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Darren also claimed that William looked “a little unsure of himself” during the service. He explained: “Every now and then, we see some old gestures creeping in with Prince William. William is seen putting his hand over his torso, which psychologically is covering his vital organs.

There is a little intimate moment between Kate and William during the service.

“This is a clear example of a self-reassuring, pacifier gesture and one we make when we don’t feel fully confident in certain situations. Kate, to the right, was the complete opposite of this, coming across as very authoritative and sure of herself.”

However Kate showed that she’s “deeply confident in her own skin”, Darren said. He added: “She looked the most confident one in the room. She has greatly developed over the years in terms and now she’s extremely confident in social situations.”

Royal fans gushed over Kate, Princess of Wales’ blue outfit (Credit: BBC)

What else happened during the service?

After the service on Wednesday, a 21-gun salute from Edinburgh castle took place as well as a flypast by the RAF’s Red Arrows.

Royal fans loved watching the service, and many were left gushing over Kate’s stunning blue outfit. One person said on Twitter: “Stunning and beautiful Princess of Wales, love the blue.”

Another wrote: “The Princess of Wales, looks beautiful in blue. What a GEM the royal family have in Princess Catherine.”

A third added: “Princess of Wales looking stunning in blue.”

