King Charles’ second coronation branded a ’spit in the face’ as protestors threaten to ruin Scottish service

King Charles was in Edinburgh today (Wednesday, July 5) for a Thanksgiving ceremony. However, his visit was met with protests from anti-monarchists.
The protestors were furious that the King was in the city today – with some claiming his second coronation ceremony is a “spit in the face” of those struggling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.
Why was King Charles in Edinburgh today?
Today saw King Charles and the Queen arrive in Edinburgh for a special Scottish service. The monarch was in the Scottish capital for a National Service of Thanksgiving.
During the service, the King was presented with the Honours of Scotland at St Giles Cathedral. The “honours” consist of a crown, a sceptre, and a sword made of gold, silver and gems. The famous Stone of Destiny was moved to the cathedral for the ceremony.
The festivities in the capital also included a People’s Procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows. Spectators lined the Royal Mile to watch the festivities.
However, there were also protestors present – and they were keen for the King to know what they thought of him. Chants of “Not My King” could be heard.
Protestors slam King Charles in Edinburgh today
The anti-monarchist group Our Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state in Scotland, organised a protest rally outside the Scottish parliament to coincide with the service.
They released a statement slamming the King’s second coronation. “The vast majority of Scotland didn’t care to celebrate the coronation in May, with support for the monarchy at an all-time low in Scotland,” they said.
“Charles’ perpetual need to celebrate his reign, with all the pomp and pageantry it requires, is a spit in the face to the people struggling with the cost of living,” they then added.
Charles and Camilla accused of ‘kick in the teeth’
Meanwhile, the King and Queen have been accused of delivering a “kick in the teeth” to their staff after a pay row erupted in Buckingham Palace.
The salaries of two workers were revealed in the annual Sovereign Grant Report recently. It showed a gender pay gap between the King and Queen’s private secretaries. According to the report, Charles’ right-hand man is paid more than double what Camilla’s top aide is paid.
Charles’ right-hand man, Sir Clive is paid between £205,000 and £210,000. Camilla’s aide, Sophie, is paid between £90,000 and £95,000, however.
“I’m really shocked by the disparity and I’m astonished by Sophie’s salary — that is a kick in the teeth,” a former senior courtier said.
“Whether you think there’s a disparity in the pay because of their sex, rather than their seniority, there is a question there. Sophie is known as being a very capable and dedicated support to the Queen,” another source told the Express.
