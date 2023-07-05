King Charles’ second coronation branded a ’spit in the face’ as protestors threaten to ruin Scottish service

King Charles was in Edinburgh today (Wednesday, July 5) for a Thanksgiving ceremony. However, his visit was met with protests from anti-monarchists.

The protestors were furious that the King was in the city today – with some claiming his second coronation ceremony is a “spit in the face” of those struggling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Charles was in Edinburgh today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Why was King Charles in Edinburgh today?

Today saw King Charles and the Queen arrive in Edinburgh for a special Scottish service. The monarch was in the Scottish capital for a National Service of Thanksgiving.

During the service, the King was presented with the Honours of Scotland at St Giles Cathedral. The “honours” consist of a crown, a sceptre, and a sword made of gold, silver and gems. The famous Stone of Destiny was moved to the cathedral for the ceremony.

The festivities in the capital also included a People’s Procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flypast by the Red Arrows. Spectators lined the Royal Mile to watch the festivities.

However, there were also protestors present – and they were keen for the King to know what they thought of him. Chants of “Not My King” could be heard.

The crown Charles was given (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Protestors slam King Charles in Edinburgh today

The anti-monarchist group Our Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state in Scotland, organised a protest rally outside the Scottish parliament to coincide with the service.

They released a statement slamming the King’s second coronation. “The vast majority of Scotland didn’t care to celebrate the coronation in May, with support for the monarchy at an all-time low in Scotland,” they said.

“Charles’ perpetual need to celebrate his reign, with all the pomp and pageantry it requires, is a spit in the face to the people struggling with the cost of living,” they then added.

The King and Camilla are centre of a pay row (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Charles and Camilla accused of ‘kick in the teeth’

Meanwhile, the King and Queen have been accused of delivering a “kick in the teeth” to their staff after a pay row erupted in Buckingham Palace.

The salaries of two workers were revealed in the annual Sovereign Grant Report recently. It showed a gender pay gap between the King and Queen’s private secretaries. According to the report, Charles’ right-hand man is paid more than double what Camilla’s top aide is paid.

Charles’ right-hand man, Sir Clive is paid between £205,000 and £210,000. Camilla’s aide, Sophie, is paid between £90,000 and £95,000, however.

“I’m really shocked by the disparity and I’m astonished by Sophie’s salary — that is a kick in the teeth,” a former senior courtier said.

“Whether you think there’s a disparity in the pay because of their sex, rather than their seniority, there is a question there. Sophie is known as being a very capable and dedicated support to the Queen,” another source told the Express.

