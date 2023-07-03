Bitter pay row erupts at Buckingham Palace as Charles and Camilla accused of ‘kick in the teeth’

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been accused of a “kick in the teeth” to their staff after a pay row erupted at Buckingham Palace.

The salaries of two workers were revealed in the annual Sovereign Grant Report last month. It showed a gender pay gap between the King and Queen’s private secretaries.

According to the report, which shows a breakdown of royal expenditure, Charles’ right-hand man Sir Clive Alderton is paid more than double the wage of Camilla’s female top aide, Sophie Densham.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been accused of a “kick in the teeth” to their staff after a pay row erupted (Credit: Splash)

The King’s right-hand man is paid more than Camilla’s top aide

Sir Clive, who has been Charles’ private secretary since 2006, is paid between £205,000 and £210,000. Sophie is earning between £90,000 and £95,000.

Sophie has worked for Camilla since 2008. She was promoted to her assistant private secretary in 2015, before taking on the main role in 2021.

The salaries of two Buckingham Palace workers were revealed in the annual Sovereign Grant Report (Credit: Splash News)

She has accompanied Camilla on numerous public engagements. In September, she was seen at the procession of the late Queen’s coffin at her funeral.

The report also disclosed that Sir Clive was provided with “housing for the better performance” of his duties to the King.

He reportedly lives at Marlborough House, located a short walk from his office at Buckingham Palace.

The undisclosed housing rent is deducted from his salary “at a rate agreed with HM Treasury”.

Former senior courtier speaks out

A former senior courtier said: “I’m really shocked by the disparity and I’m astonished by Sophie’s salary — that is a kick in the teeth.” They also described her “a real grafter”.

A separate royal source also told the Express: “Whether you think there’s a disparity in the pay because of their sex, rather than their seniority, there is a question there. Sophie is known as being a very capable and dedicated support to the Queen.”

I’m really shocked by the disparity and I’m astonished by Sophie’s salary — that is a kick in the teeth.

ED! has contacted the palace for comment.

The report also showed that Buckingham Palace had missed its diversity target for staff.

The number of employees from ethnic minority backgrounds remained at 9.7%. It was below its goal of 10% cent by the end of 2022. It has introduced a new target of 14% of all employees by 2025.

The report revealed that Prince William took home an income of £5.9 million from the Duchy of Cornwall (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William took home £5.9 million

Meanwhile, it also revealed that Prince William took home an income of £5.9 million from the Duchy of Cornwall in 2022/23. Accounts show the Duchy generated record profits of over £24 million. It was up £1.02 million from the previous year.

William would usually be entitled to the full £24 million. But he became heir to the throne halfway through the financial year. As the former Prince of Wales, Charles was entitled to £11.275 million of the surplus before his accession.

William was entitled to £12.77 3million. However, Kensington Palace explained that as a “one-off associated with the change in Dukes of Cornwall”, the team asked to keep a proportion of the surplus for the day-to-day running of the estate this year.

William paid tribute to his father (Credit: Splash News)

William’s tribute to Charles

In the Duchy’s own detailed financial accounts, William paid tribute to his father. He said he left an “indelible mark”.

“I am committed to the cause of tackling climate change and I am proud of the estate’s efforts to contribute to this challenge,” he said. “If we can also help respond to social challenges such as mental health and homelessness, I will feel my term as Duke has been worthwhile.”

He added: “I recognise that I have taken the helm at a challenging time for many Duchy tenants, businesses and communities.”

William is expected to receive the full £24 million Duchy profit next year.

Read more: King Charles tipped to experience ‘great sadness’ as he heads to Balmoral for summer

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.