King Charles tipped to experience ‘great sadness’ as he heads to Balmoral for summer: ‘A tough time’

King Charles will experience “great sadness” as he heads to Balmoral Castle this summer, according to a body language expert.

Charles and Queen Camilla are set to continue the annual tradition of visiting their Scottish estate in Aberdeenshire. But this year is particularly poignant, as it will mark the first trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And body language expert Darren Stanton has claimed Charles will find it “very tough”.

King Charles tipped to experience ‘great sadness’ as he heads to Balmoral for summer (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles tipped to experience “great sadness”

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Darren speculated to the Express: “Balmoral was the Queen’s favourite place to be, so I think the King is going to be the most affected, and whether he chooses to show his emotions in public or not, behaviourally, I think it’s going to be a very tough time.

I think it’s going to be a very tough time.

“He’ll find both solace and comfort in being in comfortable surroundings knowing the Queen used to be there, but also at the same time he’ll experience great sadness. I think the King will be affected the most.”

Queen Camilla will be the King’s “rock” (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Camilla is his rock

Darren also noted that Camilla will be the King’s “rock”. “Holidaying in Balmoral is inevitably going to have an element of sadness to it this summer, with Camilla set to be a source of great solace to Charles,” he predicted.

The late Queen resided at Balmoral almost every year from July to October. She made the 516-mile journey to enjoy time off duty. She was often visited by members of the royal family during her stay. It’s believed that Charles will make a much shorter trip before returning to public engagements.

The royal family are reportedly expected to spend the summer at Balmoral with Charles and Camilla. But a source told the publication that “diaries are still being sorted”.

A favourite place

The 50,000-acre country estate has been one of the residences of the royal family since 1852.

It was referred to as the Queen’s “favourite place”, and it’s said that she was never happier than when staying there. She previously described it as “paradise in the Highlands”.

She often spent time there with her beloved Prince Philip before his death in April 2021. They remained there during lockdown together, and also celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary there.

Balmoral was the Queen’s favourite place (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking in ITV documentary, Princess Eugenie previously gave an insight into how they spent their summers.

She said: “Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Charles and Princess Anne were by her side.

Read more: Princess Kate’s close relationship with King Charles amid ‘transition’ within family as monarch ‘feels lucky’ to have her

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.