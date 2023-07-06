James Middleton, the younger brother of Kate, Princess of Wales, has shared the heartwarming news that his wife Alizée is expecting their first baby.

Posting on Instagram last night (July 5), James shared two pictures of his glowing wife and her baby bump posing alongside the family dog Mabel.

Announcing the news, James reflected on a “very difficult start to the year” after losing therapy dog Ella, before revealing that the couple “couldn’t be more excited” about welcoming their new arrival.

The new baby will be Princess Kate’s fourth niece or nephew (Credit: Splash News)

James Middleton – brother of Kate – announces baby news

Posting on social media, James said: “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mabel might be.” In the picture, pup Mabel can be seen looking at her mum’s baby bump.

James then shared: “It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family.”

Congratulations pour in

Commenting on the post, James’ followers shared their delight at the baby news.

One said: “Omg such wonderful news and beautiful pictures. Congratulations to you two! I’m very happy for the entire family.” A second added: “Huge congratulations to you both.”

A third commented: “Great dog owners make fabulous parents!!” Another added: “I’m not crying! Luckiest baby with an amazing family, congrats!”

James Middleton shared that, after a difficult start to the year, he and his wife will be ending it with a bouncing baby (Credit: Splash News)

The growing Middleton family

The new baby will be the Princess of Wales’ fourth niece or nephew. Her younger sister Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, has three children.

They welcomed son Arthur in October 2018, with daughter Grace arriving in March 2021. A second daughter, Rose, arrived in June 2022.

Kate also has three children with husband Prince William – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The new arrival will be Carole and Michael Middleton‘s seventh grandchild.

‘Words cannot describe how happy I am’

James and Alizée married in France in September 2021. It was reported at the time that Kate, William and their three children were all in attendance.

It was said to be a small family affair in the heart of France, where the bride’s father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, lives. The intimate wedding had twice been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James announced the news that he was a married man on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself with his new bride. He said: “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am.”

