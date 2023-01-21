Princess Kate’s brother shares ‘great sadness’ over family loss as he shares final pictures

The brother of Princess Kate has announced a tragic family loss and shared his grief with his social media followers.

Entrepreneur James Middleton, 35, took to Instagram to tell his 240,o00 followers that his beloved dog Ella had died.

In an emotional post, James expressed his love for his black cocker spaniel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

Brother of Princess Kate shares grief over loss

James Middleton said: “It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away.

“For 15 years, Ella has been by my side, from my darkest days to my happiness. I’m going to miss her terribly.”

James continued: “Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the back garden alongside Tilly.”

“I took this picture just a few hours before she died.

Tilly was James’s first dog, who passed away in 2017.

Speaking of the pictures he shared of Ella, James said: “I took this picture just a few hours before she died.”

He added: “I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

In a final message to his beloved pup, James concluded: “Goodnight my darling Ella. [My wife] Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me.”

James Middleton – brother of Princess Kate – said his cocker spaniel Ella ‘saved his life’ (Credit: ITV)

Followers send support over James’ loss

Friends were quick to send their love and support to James.

“I am so sorry James,” wrote one pal. “Sending you so much love.”

“I am so sorry. Losing a beloved pet is never easy,” said a second. “But how lucky she was to have you.”

“So many of us feel your pain and thank you for trusting us with this moment.”

James, who owns four other dogs, was particularly attached to Ella.

James’ mental health battle

After being diagnosed with clinical depression, James revealed he took Ella to his cognitive behavioural sessions.

James also revealed that older sister Kate would occasionally come to his therapy sessions.

Speaking on BBC’s Saturday Morning Live in 2020, James explained: “With Ella by my side, I really became confident that I had a mental illness.

“I would go as far to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn’t know that.”

James even named his recently-launched pet food company, Ella & Co, in her honour.

He described his pooch as his “teacher, therapist and friend”.

Read more: William and Kate’s popularity nosedives after Prince Harry’s mudslinging memoir

What do you make of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.