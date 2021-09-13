Kate Middleton and Prince William were among the guests at her brother James Middleton’s wedding over the weekend.

The nuptials took place in France, and the Cambridges jetted off en masse, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all reportedly in attendance to watch their uncle say “I do”.

The wedding took place in the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas on Saturday (September 11).

Kate and William, seen here at Princess Eugenie’s wedding, attended the wedding of her brother James Middleton this weekend (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton attends brother James’ wedding

The family flew to France to witness James marry his French fiancée Alizee Thevenet.

It was said to be a small family affair in the heart of France, where the bride’s father, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, lives.

The intimate wedding had twice been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in attendance were Kate and James’ parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Their sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews and their two young children Arthur and Grace also attended the nuptials.

What have the bride and groom said about the wedding?

James announced the news that he was a married man on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself with his new bride.

He captioned the sweet picture: “Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 .

“Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas.

“Words cannot describe how happy I am.”

Among those sending their well wishes on social media was Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

He commented on the picture and said: “So so happy for you both.”

Kate, seen here at a wedding in the UK, attended her brother’s wedding with her husband and children (Credit: Splash News)

How did Kate’s brother meet his wife?

James has previously revealed how he and Alizee met.

He said he was at a London sports club and his dog Ella “made a beeline” for Alizee instead of a nearby water bowl.

Chatting to the Telegraph, he said: “Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back

“Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella.

“If I hadn’t trusted Ella, I wouldn’t have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée.”

James has also got the seal of approval from his new wife’s father, Jean-Gabriel.

In 2019, the father of the bride said: “My daughter Alizee is very happy with James, they are very much in love.”

“I know she is very happy. We keep our fingers crossed for them.”

