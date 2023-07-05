William and Kate praised as they share ‘real’ insight into relationship: ‘Very smart move to marry her’

Prince William and wife Kate were hailed by royal fans yesterday (July 4) as they helped celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised guests at a tea party being held by NHS Charities Together in the wellbeing garden of London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

And, after arriving early to help decorate cakes and set up the tent, the royals were praised for giving an insight into their “real” relationship.

Kate couldn’t contain her giggles as William attempted to ice a cupcake (Credit: NHS Charities Together)

In a video shared on their social media account, William and Kate said: “Happy 75th Birthday NHS! A pleasure to join an extra special @nhscharitiestogether tea party to celebrate just some of the many incredible people that make the NHS what it is!”

The National Health Service was founded 75 years ago today (July 5). And, as patrons of NHS Charities Together, William and Kate were only too happy to lend a hand.

They surprised NHS staff and patients from across the UK at a very special NHS Big Tea party. The couple even arrived early to help lay the tables, put finishing touches on a birthday cake and debate the age-old question – jam or cream first.

Kate appeared to be fully enjoying the tea party (Credit: NHS Charities Together)

Former Great British Bake Off presenter Mel Geidroyc chatted to the royal couple before the party kicked off. Heading towards the scones, William asked her: “So Mel, where do you stand on the jam and cream debate?”

She explained that she goes jam first then cream because “cream is heavier”. Kate agreed and said: “I always do jam and then cream.” Greedy guts William declared: “I go with whichever is closest to me!”

The couple were then seen icing cupcakes, with keen baker Kate giggling at her husband’s attempts with the icing bag.

‘Such a beautiful couple’

Fans of the Prince and Princess of Wales were delighted with the insight into the couple’s relationship.

One said: “Kate and William very lovely and charming and looking good together, William decorating the cupcakes, love it.” Another added: “I love them, they are such a beautiful and real couple.”

Others commented on how it was a “smart move” on William’s part to tie the knot with Kate. “She represents him so good and the royal family. Very smart move to marry her,” said one fan. Another added: “Kate represents the monarchy with class and elegance. She is my Queen.” “Our future King and Queen,” said another.

Another declared: “Too cute for words!” Meanwhile, another commented: “William and Kate a lovely and beautiful couple. We are so lucky to have them.”

