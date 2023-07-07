Harry and Meghan branded ’sinister’ as they make ‘disturbing’ Princess Lilibet move

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been branded “sinister” by royal watchers for a move they’ve made regarding their daughter Princess Lilibet.

A rare photograph has recently come to light of Lilibet dressed up at an Independence Day parade. In the photo, Lilibet is being carried by her father Prince Harry. But it’s what she is wearing that has got people talking.

It seems Lilibet is dressed in an outfit almost exactly identical to one her cousin Princess Charlotte wore a couple of years ago. The pair even matched right down to the shoes and hair accessories.

Princess Lilibet photo causes stir

As the new photo of Lilibet emerged, one eagle-eyed royal fan took to social media to point out something they had noticed. Placing the image of Princess Lilibet side by side with one of Princess Charlotte, The Royal Grift pointed out that Lilibet’s outfit is almost an exact replica of one Charlotte wore at the same age.

Why do this? Disturbing…

The more you look at the pictures, the more the uncanny the likeness becomes. The photo of Charlotte sitting next to the late Queen in 2018 sees her wearing a dress of the exact same colour, with the same floral print, same Peter Pan collar and ruffle sleeves. If it wasn’t for Lilibet’s slightly longer sleeves, you would have said they were wearing the same dress.

Not only this, but they have both been dressed in long white socks and identical striking red Mary Jane shoes. To top it all off, both Charlotte and Lilibet have matching little bows in their hair.

Lilibet photo branded ‘sinister’

“Why do this? Disturbing…” The Royal Grift captioned the two photographs.

The post quickly caught the attention of many royal fans, who agreed that it was a bizarre move from Harry and Meghan. “This is so sinister,” tweeted one person, with a wide-eyed emoji. Another person said: “She’s scary!! Dressing & posing like Diana & also dressing her child as Charlotte!!” “How creepy!” said someone else.

‘All little girls wear flower print dress’

However, others suggested there were many perfectly reasonable explanations for the similar outfits.

“You know nothing about the source of that dress. It isn’t far-fetched to think it was a birthday gift from family in the UK,” one person pointed out.

Another explained that the red shoes in particular are a royal tradition. “Those shoes are the ones Harry wore as toddler. The royals like to save them and let William’s kids wear them 1st as they are older,” they claimed. They went on: “George and Louis also have worn Harry’s baby clothes (William’s too) all little girls wear flower print dresses.”

