‘Final nail in the coffin’ for Prince Harry’s life in the UK as he makes fresh ‘dig’ at royal family

Prince Harry attended an Independence Day parade in America with daughter Lilibet earlier this week and, reacting to the news, one expert has told ED! that it marks the “final nail in the coffin” for his life in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured dressed down in jeans, a green shirt, a baseball cap and sunglasses as he held Princess Lilibet during the parade, held in Montecito.

The event, on July 4, took place hours before his father King Charles’ second coronation. Now, one expert has claimed that it could be seen as a “subtle dig” at the UK and his family.

As well as that, brand and culture expert Nick Ede commented that it “drives an even bigger divide” between them.

Prince Harry news: Royal celebrates Independence Day

Harry attended the parade, near their California home, with daughter Princess Lilibet. He was seen holding his daughter as they watched a parade of decorated cars drive by.

Wife Meghan Markle and son Prince Archie don’t appear to have attended the celebration. However, Harry’s appearance has raised eyebrows.

Independence Day celebrates America’s independence from British rule. And, as he celebrated with Lilibet, Harry appears to have underlined his retirement from The Firm.

Nick Ede told ED! the news highlights the “proverbial nail in the coffin” for Prince Harry and his family. “Prince Harry going to an Independence Day parade is a proverbial nail in the coffin for his return to the UK,” he said.

‘Subtle dig’ fuels ‘even bigger divide’

Nick added: “Although it’s a clear sign he’s embracing the USA, where he has decided to live and make his home, it’s also a subtle dig at the UK and the independence the Americans won from them.”

It separates him from his family and drives an even bigger divide.

He concluded that the fact he was pictured at the celebration “drives an even bigger divide” between Harry and his family.

“Optically it’s once again not a good look for the Prince . And, once again, it separates him from his family and drives an even bigger divide.”

King Charles’ second coronation

The outing came just hours before King Charles celebrated his second coronation. It took place in Edinburgh. Charles was joined by wife Camilla, son Prince William and daughter-in-law Princess Kate.

Harry did, of course, attend his father’s coronation back in May. However, it fell on the same day as Prince Archie’s birthday. As a result, he headed straight back to the States to celebrate with Meghan and the kids.

It was also reported that Harry didn’t find time to catch up with his brother while he was in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex returned for his high-profile court case the following month. However, it’s not thought that a family reunion took place then either.

