The Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey delivered several jaw-dropping bombshells but will there be a royal family response?

So far there have been no comms from the Palace since the CBS show aired in America.

But will allegations made by both Harry and Meghan be addressed?

Will there be a royal family response to the Meghan and Harry interview?

Archie’s skin tone

One of the most shocking moments of the interview, which airs on ITV at 9pm tonight, saw Meghan allege that someone in the royal family expressed concerns over how dark Archie might be.

The pregnant mum of one said: “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.’

Harry added: “That conversation, I am never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Kate ‘made Meghan cry’

In another bombshell, Meghan claimed that Kate Middleton had made her cry.

Oprah asked about an incident ahead of Meghan’s wedding, in which the Duchess of Sussex had reportedly upset the Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan alleged: “No, no. The reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding.

“She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised.

“And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.

Ahead of the interview being broadcast, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family and therefore any decisions they take with regard to media commitments are matters for them.

“As non working MRF they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans.”

The Royal family’s motto is ‘Never complain, never explain’ but, given the seriousness of some accusations in this interview, will the Palace break with convention?