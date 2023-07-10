Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been give a “taste of their own medicine”, according to one royal expert.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, who wrote the book Revenge: Harry, Meghan and the War Between the Windsors, has laid into the couple following the end of their deal with Spotify.

And he appeared to suggest that it’s some kind of karma following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been served a ‘taste of their own medicine’, one expert has claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan get ‘taste of their own medicine’

After the pair were branded “grifters”, royal author Tom waded in. He told OK! that he thinks their joint projects are “falling apart”. And Tom added that the pair are “beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview”.

During the now infamous interview, the couple dropped a series of bombshells about the royal family, including one claim that a member of The Firm had made a racist comment about Prince Archie before he was born.

Tom said: “They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview. They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist any more.”

Prince Harry’s set to make a documentary in Africa (Credit: Splash News)

Solo projects set to bomb?

The pair are now thought to be working on solo projects, with Prince Harry heading to Africa for a documentary. But Tom has launched a scathing attack on that, too. He also predicted that Meghan’s solo projects won’t do too well either.

He said: “I don’t believe Harry can do an interesting documentary in Africa. Harry has got huge problems. And I don’t think Meghan has a brand to sell because she’s so controversial. She brings too much baggage to it all now. They’re both facing problems.”

Tom then speculated about the impact any failure of their upcoming projects could have on the couple’s relationship.

He speculated: “The last thing Harry would want would be a divorce. I’m sure he doesn’t want to come back to Britain. All she’s got is the baggage of the Oprah Winfrey interview and her damnation of the royal family in various successive interviews. That’s why she’s been so quiet the whole year. She knows they’ve probably gone too far and she doesn’t know how to get out of it now.”

ED! has contacted reps for the couple for comment.

Divorce rumours

In recent weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been plagued by divorce rumours. Harry was even said to have been spending time at two separate motels to have time away from Meghan.

However, over the weekend, one of their friends posted online to clear up the reports, stating that the couple are happier than ever.

