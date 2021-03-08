The Harry and Meghan interview has made headlines around the world after the duchess accused a member of the royal family of asking “how dark Archie’s skin colour would be”.

Chat show queen Oprah has subsequently revealed that the unnamed royals at the centre of the storm are neither the Queen nor Prince Philip.

She said Prince Harry confirmed his grandparents were not involved in the chat that featured the comments after the cameras stopped rolling on their bombshell interview.

Meghan speaking with Oprah (Credit: CBS/Harpo Production)

What did Meghan say in the interview with Harry?

In the interview, Meghan told Oprah: “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Read more: Meghan and Harry interview highlights: The 8 key revelations

Oprah then asked: “Who is having that conversation with you?”

Meghan refused to answer, saying it would be “damaging” to to the person involved.

Oprah has broken her silence following the interview (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What did Oprah say?

Oprah responded to the question on today’s episode of US breakfast show CBS This Morning.

She said: “[Harry] did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.

“He did not tell me who was a part of those conversations.”

ITV’s Chris offered his opinion (Credit: ITV)

Who are the culprits?

Earlier this morning in the UK, ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship also spoke on the subject.

He explained on Good Morning Britain that he had also been told the Queen and Prince Philip were not involved.

“It’s not the Queen, and it’s not the Duke of Edinburgh,” he said.

Read more: Meghan Markle tells Oprah ‘rude and racist are not the same’ as she discusses ‘Waity Katie’ nickname

“So that only leaves two family members.”

“The two people you are left with is either his father Prince Charles or his brother Prince William or their wives.

“That’s pretty serious.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.