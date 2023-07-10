Harry and Meghan divorce fears shut down as couple ‘very much in love’

Divorce fears surrounding Harry and Meghan have been shut down recently amid claims that the couple are “very much in love”.

Rumours have been rife recently that divorce is on the cards for the royal couple…

Harry and Meghan are ‘very much in love’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan divorce fears shut down

Divorce rumours have been surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan for some time now. However, these rumours have seemingly been put to bed recently. The shutdown amid claims that the royal couple are still “very much in love”.

Karl Larsen, a photographer and friend of Meghan‘s father, Thomas Markle, has poured cold water on the rumours recently. He uploaded a post to his Instagram recently slamming media rumours of a royal split.

“So nice to see my friends Harry and Meghan on Friday before they get away for the long weekend,” he captioned the post.

“Please do not believe the media. They are very much in love and are happy together; [there are] nothing but smiles and laughter here,” he then continued.

ED! has contacted Harry and Meghan’s reps for comment.

The Duke of Sussex doesn’t return to the UK much any more (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry ‘won’t return to UK’ unless it’s for this reason

In other Harry-related news, the one reason Harry will return to the UK has been revealed. Gareth Russell of True Royalty TV and Matt Wilkinson of The Sun recently claimed that Harry has shown a complete lack of interest in royal engagements since 2020.

However, there is one thing that keeps bringing him back to the UK.

“As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Awards, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the UK,” Wilkinson said.

“[The Sussexes] don’t seem to have much interest in returning at the minute, unless it’s for legal – not royal – court appearances!” Russell then added.

“They’ve got nowhere to live so where would they be? The Premier Inn round the corner? They don’t have a base here in the UK and they’re worried about security,” he then mused.

Harry’s old friends aren’t happy with him (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duke of Sussex’s old friends are ‘genuinely disgusted’ by his behaviour

Elsewhere, it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex’s old friends are “genuinely disgusted” by his behaviour since quitting royal life in 2020.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family,” royal expert Rebecca English said on Palace Confidential.

“They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other,” she then continued.

“There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said ‘we’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid’,” she then added.

