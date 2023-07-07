Prince Harry’s old friends are ‘genuinely disgusted’ by his behaviour since quitting royal life

Old friends of the Duke of Sussex are”genuinely disgusted” by his behaviour since quitting royal life, according to a royal expert.

Many reportedly feel “very hurt” by some of the bombshell revelations he’s made since he moved to the US in 2020…

Old friends of the Duke of Sussex ‘genuinely disgusted’ by his behaviour

Prince Harry has spoken out a lot since quitting life as a working royal back in 2020. However, not every bombshell and revelation has gone down well with his old friends, according to a royal expert.

Daily Mail‘s Royal Editor Rebecca English says that Harry’s fallout with his former friends has been profound. She made the claims during an edition of the publications show, Palace Confidential.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family,” she said.

“They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other,” they then continued.

“There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said ‘we’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid’,” she then added.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex branded ‘sinister’ over Lilibet move

Elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded sinister over a move they’ve made for their daughter, Lilibet.

A photograph has come to light recently of Lilibet at an Independence Day parade with her father. However, it’s what Lilibet’s wearing that’s got people talking. The toddler appears to be wearing an outfit identical to one Princess Charlotte wore a couple of years ago. The pair even match right down to the hair and the shoes.

Some Royal fans weren’t happy with this, with some branding it “sinister” on Meghan’s behalf, dressing Lilibet like Charlotte.

“This is so sinister,” one royal fan tweeted. “She’s scary!! Dressing & posing like Diana & also dressing her child as Charlotte!!” another said.

“How creepy!” a third person wrote.

William ‘sick with worry’ before Oprah interview

In other Royal news, Prince William was reportedly “sick with worry” before Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview in 2021. The interview, of course, saw a number of bombshells dropped, including Harry revealing that there was a rift between himself and William.

Mail on Sunday Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths made the claims during a chat with Dan Wootton on GB News recently.

“I’ve heard this for a long time now from many different sources,” she said.

“In the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry. He was not eating, he became — not reclusive — but he definitely was hiding away,” she then continued.

She then added: “He went to a royal residence for a period of time to cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically.”

