Prince Harry won’t return to the UK for royal events – but will come back for one important reason

Prince Harry will return to the UK for one important reason, but it won’t be to attend royal events, two royal experts have claimed.

Gareth Russell of True Royalty TV and Matt Wilkinson of The Sun claimed that Harry has shown a complete lack of interest in royal engagements since moving to America in 2020.

There is apparently only one thing that is bringing him back…

Prince Harry only returned to the UK for 36 hours for the coronation (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry in the UK

It’s safe to say Prince Harry hasn’t spent a great deal of time over in the UK lately. While he did end up attending his father King Charles‘ coronation in May, it was the most fleeting of family reunions.

The prince didn’t even stick around for lunch, heading straight back to the airport upon leaving the ceremony to get back in time for son Archie’s birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, Meghan missed out on the historic occasion altogether. This is the only royal engagement he has attended so far this year.

Harry also made a noticeably separate appearance from his brother William at last month’s Diana Awards. The two princes gave individual speeches but did not acknowledge one another.

Also unexpectedly, Prince Harry failed to return home for close friend Jack Mann’s wedding which took place last weekend. Jack was said to be Harry’s “unofficial best man” at his own wedding.

Harry ‘cutting off his life in the UK’?

“As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Awards, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the UK,” Matt Wilkinson commented on the matter.

He’s just cut off his life back in the UK.

Gareth Russell agreed: “[The Sussexes] don’t seem to have much interest in returning at the minute, unless it’s for legal – not royal – court appearances!”

His words of course refer to the phone hacking trial, in which Prince Harry became the first royal to testify in court for over 130 years.

Harry and Meghan have been absent from several royal engagements (Credit: Splash News)

Gareth also mused: “They’ve got nowhere to live so where would they be? The Premier Inn round the corner? They don’t have a base here in the UK and they’re worried about security.”

ED! have contacted reps for comment on this story.

Harry and Meghan latest

Unsurprisingly, the Sussexes were also absent from the proceedings as King Charles and Queen Camilla were made official monarchs in Scotland earlier this week.

While Prince William and Princess Kate attended, Harry and Meghan instead celebrated Independence Day with their children back home in California. He was spotted attending a celebratory parade near their home in Montecito.

Read more: Harry and Meghan branded ’sinister’ as they make ‘disturbing’ Princess Lilibet move

So what do you think? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.