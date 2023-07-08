Prince Harry’s ‘thunderous severe side-eye’ at brother William that you missed at the coronation

Prince Harry gave his brother Prince William a “thunderous” during King Charles’ coronation, an expert claimed at the time.

Despite months of headlines speculating about whether Harry would attend his father’s big day or not, the Duke of Sussex duly turned up at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. His wife Meghan Markle and their two children did not make the trip over to the UK from the US.

Nonetheless, millions watched Harry’s every move intently whenever he was shown on TV to viewers around the world.

And Judi James, who analyses body language, claimed she spotted several moments where Harry was apparently looking in the direction of his elder brother.

Prince Harry was on hand as his father Charles was crowned King at Westminster Abbey two months ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prince Harry and Prince William at the coronation

TV cameras captured Harry’s entrance at the Abbey, ahead of that of his brother. Harry and William were not shown interacting at any point, but Harry certainly mingled with other relatives.

Harry made his way in for the ceremony alongside cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and their respective husbands.

He also smiled and chatted away with Eugenie’s hubby Jack Brooksbank as they sat together for the service.

But, going by images published online, Harry may also have looked in William‘s direction more than once.

Prince Harry chats with cousin Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Harry’s severe side-eye glance’

Judi claimed to The Sun at the time that she noticed Harry also looking “pensive”.

She also suggested Harry “couldn’t stop” from glancing William’s way, describing the younger royal’s looks as “severe side-eye”.

Judi told the news outlet: “Despite his act of bravado there were some more telling moments and expressions from Harry, like this pensive one when he seemed to glance across at William.”

Prince William was sitting several rows in front of his brother but he is not thought to have looked at Harry during the ceremony (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shen then added: “William is clearly not about to look back here. And Harry’s severe side-eye glance suggests he’s sneaking this thunderous look almost unintentionally.

“When we tell ourselves not to do something the brain only tends to hear the suggestion without processing the ‘don’t’ command. This suggests the more Harry was telling himself not to look across at his brother the more he couldn’t stop.”

Reflecting on Harry’s “cocky” arrival, Judi also told the Mirror at the time the Duke of Sussex’s physical cues indicated he was “happy to be back”.

She claimed: “Still smiling and with his cheeks rounded, he then proceeded to perform a display of what looked like rather cocky bravado. His striding walk looked jaunty as he pushed one side of his jacket away before making his way up the aisle. He was nodding, grinning, using eyebrow flash rituals and chatting with people in the congregation. It was as though he was signalling to the world that he was upbeat, confident and happy to be back.”

