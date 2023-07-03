Real reason behind Prince Harry’s criticism of William and Kate?

The real reason behind Prince Harry criticising Prince William and Princess Kate has seemingly been revealed by Paul Burrell.

Burrell made the claims during a discussion of Prince William’s homelessness project recently.

Paul Burrell praises Prince William for homelessness project

During a recent chat with Slingo, Paul was full of praise for Prince William. The praise was regarding his new project aimed at tackling homelessness.

“William is following the right path of continuing Diana’s legacy in helping people who have been forgotten,” he said.

“William’s got the bit between his teeth and he’s determined to follow his mother’s footsteps and make Britain a better place and he has my 100% support,” he then continued.

“Incredible. I can see him working through his mother’s causes and charities and picking them off one by one and in the end, Diana’s work will be done through her son.”

Reason behind Prince Harry criticism of Prince William and Kate?

Paul then went on to brand Prince William and Kate a “power couple”. “Well, that’s inspirational, isn’t it? That he is inspired by his mother and now his legacy carries on not just through himself, but he will be passing it on to his kids and showing them what his mother showed him,” Paul said.

“So no doubt he’s saying, ‘well, Granny Diana took me when I was little and it’s time for you to do that now because you have to see what life is really like’,” he then continued.

“He’s incredible, the two of them [William and Kate] together are a power couple and they’re learning the ropes before their time comes, they’re learning about the people of the country which he will be king of one day. Incredible. He’s doing everything right,” he then said.

“There’s no criticism and to criticise that couple is wrong and I know Harry has but it’s petty and I think it’s down to petty jealousy in a way.”

ED! has contacted Harry’s reps for comment.

Meghan knocked sideways by ‘vicious public attack’

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has been “knocked sideways” by a “vicious public attack“. Speaking to Closer, a source alleged that the Duchess of Sussex has been dealt a “brual reality check” recently. This “reality check” is in the wake of the couple’s Spotify deal collapsing.

“Meghan is distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways,” they alleged.

They then went on to discuss the public reaction to the Spotify drama. The drama includes an executive of the streaming giants branding the Sussexes’ “grifters”.

“She [Meghan] can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labelled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all time low. It’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity,” the source added.

