The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumours are “entirely plausible,” one expert has claimed.

Rumours that the two are considering a divorce have been swirling around the royal couple recently – with some royal experts and commentators claiming it’s the beginning of the end of their marriage.

And, according to one journalist, these rumours may actually be true – with Harry and Meghan said to be exploring a possible divorce.

Rumours that the two are getting divorced have been swirling around (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan ‘to divorce’?

The rumour mill has been in overdrive these past weeks following reports the couple are ending things. The two have reportedly had “problems in the marriage supposedly for some time“.

There are also rumours that Harry contacted divorce lawyers “months ago”. Lady Colin Campbell made the claims on GB News recently.

“There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I mean, I have heard from five totally reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago,” she said. “The problem is that the information doesn’t necessarily match up with their public face. But of course, their public face is to an extent slapped on for monetary gain,” she added.

And now according to American royal journalist Megyn Kelly, these rumours are “entirely plausible”.

The journalist reckons the divorce rumours are ‘entirely plausible’ (Credit: Sky News)

Harry and Meghan: Royal source has been ‘right about a lot’

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Megyn recalled how a source, who is a “long-time royal insider” and “socialite” has come forward with the alleged information.

“She’s been right about a lot. She’s claiming she’s heard from several sources now that he’s hired a lawyer and it happens to be somebody who’s a great divorce lawyer and specialises in divorce,” Megyn said.

He’s hired a lawyer and it happens to be somebody who’s a great divorce lawyer and specialises in divorce.

Megyn then claimed it coincides with other reports that Harry has been “spending time between two motels”. Apparently, one of these is in Montecito, and the other “is not too far away as an escape from her”.

The journalist went on: “It’s entirely plausible. All they’ve done for five years is complain and moan and see themselves as downtrodden victims. That doesn’t tend to spur a lot of feelings of love and happiness and close bonding. I guess in a crisis mode it might.”

Entertainment Daily has reached out to representatives for comment.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Couple won’t divorce as their marriage is ‘too co-dependent’

Amid all the divorce rumours, royal expert Ingrid Seward has now disputed claims that the couple will go ahead with it. In an appearance on GB News on Friday (June 2), Ingrid claimed that Harry and Meghan’s marriage won’t break down as they are so co-dependent on each other.

“There’s been a lot of gossip and a lot of talk that Meghan‘s been out and about in LA without Harry,” Ingrid said. “But I think that they’ve probably reached the stage in their marriage now where they can each do their own thing,” she then continued.

“They were absolutely together like glue before. But I don’t think that the marriage is floundering. I just think they’re finding a little bit of independence from each other, which we’ve never seen before.” She added: “I think Harry is so dependent on her. I think they’re co-dependents and I don’t that it’ll break up.”

Read more: Meghan Markle’s ’embarrassing’ performance at Harry’s polo match declared ‘most cringeworthy thing I’ve seen’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.