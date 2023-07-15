Signs of ‘conflict’ spotted already in King Charles’ monarchy?

There are signs of ‘conflict’ in King Charles’ monarchy, according to a royal expert.

The King, 74, celebrated his coronation in May, as well as his Trooping the Colour birthday parade in June.

While the Buckingham Palace balcony is usually filled with many family members during big events, body language expert Judi James pointed out that King Charles‘s Trooping the Colour had a “slimmed down” royal balcony.

Furthermore, the event’s balcony showcased only working royals such as King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie and Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence.

Three of the King’s grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also present on the balcony.

King Charles celebrated his coronation and his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade this year (Credit: Splash News)

‘Conflict’ King Charles’ monarchy?

Although King Charles still had many family members on the balcony, the numbers were less than the late Queen’s events. Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth II would usually have all members present for Trooping the Colour.

Missing family members on the King’s balcony included Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Despite the fact that there were less family members at the recent Trooping the Colour balcony, body language expert Judi James has claimed there are strong signs of tension between the relatives.

King Charles had less royal family members on the balcony at 2023 Trooping the Colour (Credit: Cover Images)

Speaking to Express, Judi said: “The composition of this ‘slimmed down’ royal balcony pose looks like a gappy smile with several teeth missing. Instead of a smaller, tighter, loyal group it looks like five factions in apparent conflict. Anne and Tim stand awkwardly at one end. William and Kate pose in a glittering but slightly cordoned-off family group.

“Charles and Camilla take all the goodwill from the crowds in the middle. Edward and Sophie try hard to create some sociable links with the Gloucester’s at the other end.”

Pictured here in 2019, the Queen usually had many of her family members on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour (Credit: Splash News)

A reminder of the missing royal family members

Judi went on to state that the appearance was a reminder of the missing royal family members.

She said: “Any ‘one united family group’ vibe seems to be totally lacking. The gaps only call to mind the people who are missing. Charles once had a mother, father, brother, son and his son’s family to mingle with. But each of the gaps now seems to tell its own tragic or murky tale. The dynasty seems to have been dismissed or scattered, leaving this tentative group that is left looking like uneasy survivors of a business cull.”

While Prince Harry was present for his father’s coronation in May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not in the United Kingdom for the King’s 2023 Trooping the Colour. This came after it was reported that the pair weren’t invited.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

