King Charles reportedly ‘struggled’ with Prince Harry and William’s behaviour, which was similar to their mother Diana’s.

A royal expert previously opened up about Prince William and Kate‘s alleged “heated” rows, with the Prince of Wales said to “shout” when he loses his temper.

However, it appeared Kate’s no pushover, with royal author Robert Jobson insisting she “gives as good as she gets”.

Robert also delved into William and Harry’s “mood swings”.

King Charles reportedly struggled with William and Harry’s ‘moodswings’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles ‘struggled’ with Prince William and Harry amid ‘fiery temper’

In a piece of the Daily Mail in 2018, Robert wrote: “To this day, Charles admits he often finds it difficult to gauge both William and Harry’s occasionally unpredictable moods.”

A former courtier also claimed in the article: “They both have quite extreme mood swings, just as Diana did. She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy.”

Meanwhile, Robert also spoke about William and wife Kate in his 2022 book William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch.

A royal author claimed William and Harry have “extreme mood swings” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate ‘give as good as they get’

He claimed that William has a “notably short fuse”. As a result, the royal can be known to shout in arguments, he alleged.

To this day, Charles admits he often finds it difficult to gauge both William and Harry’s occasionally unpredictable moods.

A close royal aide repotedly revealed to Jobson: “He can be a bit of a shouter when he loses it.”

However, the aide added: “It’s fair to say the Duke and the Duchess give as good as they get if their disagreement results in raised voices. But they know each other so well, it usually blows over quickly – and she is, on the whole, a major calming influence on him.”

Kate and William have been married since 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate

Despite the previous claims, the Prince and Princess of Wales seem stronger than ever. They tied the knot in 2011 and have three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During a recent engagement, William and Kate apparently shared an “intimate” moment. They joined the King and Queen Camilla for a service in Scotland to mark the recent coronation.

But according to a body language expert, the couple shared a sweet moment. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton said: “There is a little intimate moment between Kate and William during the service. William seems to be looking down at the words singing a hymn.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘very nervous’ over ‘restless’ Prince Harry: ‘She’s barely let him out of her sight’

“Kate, who has the same book in her hand, is looking up at William and laughing at him mischievously as if he’s forgotten the words. This is a nice slither of humanism, as it shows a great natural moment between the future King and Queen.”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.