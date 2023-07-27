Prince Harry looking concerns and Caprice inset
Prince Harry branded ‘vile and disgusting’ by Caprice: ‘Karma will hit him’

The model didn't hold back!

Prince Harry was previously given a warning by model Caprice Bourret after moving to the States and leaving his family behind in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 after cutting ties with the Royal Family.

But Caprice seems adamant that Harry will “eventually get sick” of his new life in the States.

lady colin campbell youtube
Prince Harry was slammed by Caprice Bourret in a 2021 interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: What did Caprice say?

Speaking to OK! magazine back in 2021, Caprice hit out at Harry over the way he’s treated his family.

She said: “He’s lived a privileged life, in a castle with people giving him what he wants or needs and giving him protection.

Karma comes back and will hit him and it already is.

“He’s over in LA where the only way he can make money or be relevant is ratting on his family, which is absolutely vile and disgusting.”

In addition, she also insisted the Duke will soon realise how much he misses life in the UK.

Ulrika Jonsson hits out at Caprice over never say no to sex claims
Caprice didn’t hold back on her comments about Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The model, 51, added: “In England, Harry has his true friends and his family does love him. I think he will eventually get sick of it and miss his home. But trust me karma comes back and will hit him and it already is.”

I think he will eventually get sick of it and miss his home.

Fast-forward a couple of years and Caprice’s comments appear to be ringing true amid rumours of a divorce looming for Harry and Meghan. As well as that, the pair have lost a mega-bucks deal with Spotify and are tipped to be going their separate ways when it comes to work in a bid to save Brand Sussex.

Bookies have even offered odds on them splitting this year. However, pals have insisted they are happy and in love.

Harry and Meghan
Meghan and Harry relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana ‘would be proud’ of son Harry

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson shared a different view to Caprice when asked about Harry in an interview.

According to her, Princess Diana would’ve been proud of both of her sons and their wives. She also said the late royal would’ve been jetting back and forth to the States to visit her grandchildren.

Sarah shared: “Diana would have adored being a grandmother and hugged her grandchildren close. She’d be travelling back and forth between Santa Barbara and Kensington Palace, and been so proud of both of her sons and their wives.”

Harry and Meghan currently live in Los Angeles with their kids Archie and Lilibet.

Watch: Prince Harry Crashes Meghan Markle’s Birthday Video

