Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tipped to announce plans to divorce by the end of the year

The odds of Harry and Meghan announcing divorce plans by the end of 2023 have exclusively been revealed to ED! by a bookmakers.

Speculation concerning the future of the Sussexes’ relationship has been rumbling away from some of the couple’s detractors.

Among the claims are Harry may have been on the hunt for divorce lawyers. Meghan’s absence from Westminster Abbey for King Charles’ coronation in May and her being spotted at a farmers’ market has also been seized upon as evidence she is “enjoying a simpler life”, with claims royal drama has been “put aside”.

And even though a PR expert believes any possible return to the UK from the other side of the pond could lead to questions about their “unity” and branding, it seems one bookies is prepared to lay odds on whether Harry and Meghan could split.

‘Barely a day goes by without some kind of Harry and Meghan story’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan ‘divorce’ odds

According to KingCasinoBonus, the chances of the Duke and Duchess either divorcing or announcing plans to divorce this year are 10/1.

Additionally, the bookies also priced up whether Harry could come back to Britain and make it his home again. Those odds – which include divorce occurring, as well as Harry’s relocation to the UK – are, KingCasinoBonus told ED!, are 20/1.

There will no doubt be plenty of people wishing the marriage did fail.

However, a KingCasinoBonus spokesperson did reflect to us: “Barely a day goes by without some kind of Harry and Meghan story and there will no doubt be plenty of people wishing the marriage did fail, but they look a pair very much in love.”

Would you put money on Harry and Meghan possibly announcing their break up in the next few months? (Credit: YouTube)

‘They are very much in love and are happy together’

Meanwhile, friends of the couple are said to have recently dismissed suggestions they are anything but “very much in love”.

The Sussexes, parents to Archie and Lilibet, are also said to be “happy together”.

Photographer Karl Larsen, a friend of Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle, reportedly commented about rumours on Instagram earlier this month.

There has been a lot of speculation from some quarters about the relationship between Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle (Credit: Cover Images)

He indicated in the caption of a his social media upload he had recently spent time with his friends.

Mr Larsen added: “Please do not believe the media. They are very much in love and are happy together; [there is] nothing but smiles and laughter here.”

Elsewhere, in other Harry and Meghan news, they are reported to be “convinced there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign” against them.

They are said to have been made “sick” by the alleged actions. Furthermore, reports claim the alleged campaign may be linked to their Netflix series missing out on an Emmy Award nomination.

Read more: Harry and Meghan vow to track down leader of ‘orchestrated hate campaign’ amid ‘stinging rejection’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.