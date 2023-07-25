Royal family would have ‘golden opportunity’ if Meghan and Harry return to the UK – but it could ‘backfire’

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry could present the royal family with a “golden opportunity” if they return to the UK, a PR expert believes.

Following ‘Megxit’, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step away from life as working royals, the couple’s every move has come in for intense scrutiny.

Their perceived motives and relationships with other members of the royal family have generated headline after headline. Whether the couple would attend King Charles‘ coronation in May was also focused on, by supporters and detractors. As it turned out, Harry only made a flying visit for the Westminster Abbey ceremony.

Furthermore – and particularly since becoming parents to Archie and Lilibet – observers have pondered whether Harry and Meghan will ever come back over this side of the pond for anything more than a quick trip.

Meghan and Harry – could they return to the UK?

But amid speculation concerning the Sussexes’ marriage, the subject of where Meghan and Harry may be based in the future has cropped up. And Jordan James, CEO of Unlockd PR, has told ED! he believes any decision to return to the UK, whether for a brief visit or a more extended stay, could prove influential for the future of the royal family too.

“They’ve essentially set a new norm for themselves and returning to the UK would bring them face to face with their previous life and the scrutiny that comes with it,” Jordan said.

“On a positive note, they’ve shown an adeptness at navigating and controlling their narrative, so if a return is on the cards, you can bet they’ll have their messaging in place.”

How a return could be viewed

Jordan also assessed how such a decision could be deemed “provocative”.

He explained: “Since they departed from the UK, they’ve presented themselves as a power duo. Together, they’ve navigated their new life, built a brand, and taken on philanthropic initiatives.

“Harry returning alone would disrupt this dynamic and likely set the rumour mill ablaze. From a PR viewpoint, their unity is their unique selling point so, dividing their forces, even temporarily, might raise more questions and invite even more speculation which could be counterproductive to the brand they have worked hard to establish.”

‘Impact on the royals’

Jordan also noted how any move would have ramifications for Harry’s relatives, too.

“The royal family’s response to a potential return of the Sussexes is an interesting one,” he said.

“Speaking purely from a PR perspective, it would be a shrewd move for the royal family to welcome them back with open arms. It would demonstrate how forgiveness and unity can have a significantly positive impact on public perception.

It could be a golden opportunity to show the world that the royal family values personal happiness.

“It could be a golden opportunity to show the world that the royal family values personal happiness as much as duty and protocol – especially in light of ongoing criticism of the Crown.”

Could it go wrong?

But Jordan also warned how the royal family must maintain a balance.

He advised: “However, it could also backfire and make the royal family seem shallow and commercial, a criticism often lobbied at Meghan and Harry.

“Already there have been harsh words regarding the supposed Hollywood-ification of the Crown with the introduction of Meghan to the fold. And while a reunion might be best from a familial sense, there will always be those that will prefer the royal family keeps a stiff upper lip and will think of them harshly for wanting to reconcile with the now-controversial pair.”

