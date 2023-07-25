Meghan ‘wants to get her story across’ in tell-all book but Harry ‘fears revelations about him will emerge’

Meghan Markle ‘wants to get her story across’ in a new tell-all project, according to a magazine report.

Amid speculation about the Sussexes’ relationship – and following the publication of Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare – a source has suggested to Bella magazine that Meghan may be working on a a book of her own

The mag claims any such publication could reveal “surprise and personal revelations” concerning her marriage.

Furthermore, a source is said to have told Bella that Harry could be “worried” about what is contained within any potential book.

Will Meghan Markle write her own book?

The insider reportedly claimed: “Meghan really wants to get her side of the story across after Harry got the space to tell his story so deeply.”

They went on to claim the the Duke of Sussex may have been “less than perfect” during his five-year marriage.

Additionally, it was claimed he may have “fallen short” as a partner to the Duchess.

The unnamed source reportedly continued: “There have been times that Harry has been less than perfect in the marriage, which he acknowledges, but no one is perfect.

Harry is worried because he suspects that there will be revelations.

“Harry is worried because he suspects that there will be revelations about his part in everything, including times where he may have fallen short of being a supportive husband to her – especially when life was tough within ‘The Firm’.”

‘They cannot escape that aspect of fame and celebrity’

Elsewhere, after months of headlines about the couple, one royal observer has pondered whether a tell-all interview might be in the works for the couple.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede recently explained to ED! what communications strategies Harry and Meghan could employ.

“There are two ways you can go,” Nick said. “That’s be quiet and let people speculate and just get on with your work and life. The world has become fatigued by them. So this approach is sometimes the best way to go and then come back with a bang.”

Furthermore, Nick went on to add: “The other way is to perhaps do a sit-down interview where they set the record straight and speak to a journalist. Whatever way there will be criticism of them. It seems they cannot escape that aspect of fame and celebrity.”

Harry and Meghan sat down for their now infamous Oprah interview in early 2021. In the chat, they made a series of allegations about the royal family.

