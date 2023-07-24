Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is NOT in trouble as couple’s focus ‘revealed’

Rumours concerning the prospect of divorce for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dismissed by one brand and culture expert.

Amid claims from some quarters that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be heading for Splitsville, friends of the couple have derided any suggestion the couple are anything but “very much in love” and “happy together”.

Furthermore, one unimpressed media commentator indicated to ED! that it is far more likely the Sussexes are getting on with family life.

And, what’s more, Nick Ede suggests, Harry and Meghan are unlikely to pay all that much heed to hot air from their detractors.

Harry and Meghan divorce latest

Speaking exclusively to ED!, PR maestro Nick reflected on how parents-of-two Harry and Meghan may be prioritising their family right now. He told us he was unconvinced by reports attempting to make out their five-year marriage could be in trouble.

Nick speculated: “I think they are nesting and just working out what to do next with their career choices. Plus, they will be looking after their children who are growing up fast.”

I think they are nesting and just working out what to do next with their career choices.

Additionally, Nick feels claims about their marriage will only be a mild irritation to the Sussexes, having had every aspect of their lives played out in headlines throughout their time together.

“I suspect it will bother them,” Nick noted. “But they have been plagued by rumours for so long that this may be water off a duck’s back. Or rather, a Duke’s back!”

Royal family reaches out?

Nonetheless, Nick believes Harry can always rely on family members to be there for him, if he needs it. This in spite of claims of a ‘rift’ between him and his brother Prince William.

Instead, Nick suggests Harry’s longstanding friendship with two cousins in particular will ensure he and his wife have someone to turn to.

“The Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are very close to him,” Nick said. “So I am sure they will be making sure both Harry and Meghan are being supported.”

Elsewhere Nick also reckons Harry and Meghan could “come back with a bang” after a relatively quiet time in terms of media coverage.

He advised: “There are two ways you can go. That’s be quiet and let people speculate and just get on with your work and life. The world has become fatigued by them. So this approach is sometimes the best way to go and then come back with a bang.

“The other way is to perhaps do a sit-down interview where they set the record straight and speak to a journalist. Whatever way there will be criticism of them. It seems they cannot escape that aspect of fame and celebrity.”

