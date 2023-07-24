‘Exhausted’ Harry and Meghan ‘hit a brick wall’ as Duke ‘digs a hole that’s very hard to get out of’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and “exhausted” and have “hit a brick wall”, according to a royal expert.

Since the pair split from Spotify, there have been rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are suffering from financial issues, as well as tension in their marriage.

Now, in a new interview, royal author Tom Bower has claimed that Harry and Meghan “are experiencing a crisis of identity”.

‘Exhausted’ Prince Harry and Meghan ‘hit a brick wall’?

Speaking to OK!, Tom claimed: “Harry and Meghan are experiencing a crisis of identity, a crisis of purpose and a crisis of finance. Who are they, what are they going to do in the future? I think they’ve exhausted their possibilities and have hit a brick wall.”

There have been recent reports that Prince Harry suggested to Meghan that they could return to the UK. It’s also been reported that the Prince allegedly asked Prince William for advice amidst the Spotify deal collapse.

However, royal expert Tom expressed that he doesn’t think the brothers will be able to reconcile.

“I think Harry’s offer will ultimately be rejected. I doubt William and Kate can forgive Harry, I don’t think he can come back – he’s caused so much damage to the family. And the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further.

“I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion. She’s not close to William and Kate, and in my opinion, London was just a stepping stone for her. I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent months

Back in June, it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan would be leaving Spotify. The pair had signed a lucrative deal that was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m) in 2020.

In a joint statement with the audio service, they said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also missed out on an Emmy nomination for their 2022 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Meghan and Harry have also experienced rumours about there being issues in their marriage. However, a source rubbished the claims by telling Page Six: “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”

Despite the challenges with their projects, the couple have experienced high moments. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Meghan had been signed to entertainment agency, WME.

In a statement, the company said: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas. The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships and more.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted reps for comment.

