Prince William accused of ‘losing the plot’ after making controversial decision about Prince George

Prince William has been accused of “losing the plot” after making a controversial decision about Prince George.

Reports have claimed that the Prince of Wales, 41, won’t make his son complete military service. Instead, Prince William will let Prince George decide if he wants to serve in the Armed forces before becoming King.

A reported friend of Prince William told MailOnline: “In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that’s what he wants, and then becoming King later.

“The rules are different now, he wouldn’t necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then Royal life.

“So, could Charlotte qualify as a doctor, for example? I don’t see why not. It’s less of a fishbowl now than when William and Harry were growing up.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been trying to give Prince George the balance of a normal childhood, as well as royal duties (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William accused of ‘losing the plot’

If Prince George were to decide not to serve in the Armed Forces, this would go against the tradition of young royals completing military service.

Speaking on GB News, former Conservative MP Anne Widdecombe, said: “I think it’s insane. And if that really is what William has decided, and we’ve only had one report, then he’s lost the plot.

“I mean there’s a very good reason why heirs to the throne serve in the armed services. It is not because there is some fluffy tradition.”

She added: “It is because the armed services take their oath of allegiance to the monarch. And it is the Monarch who signs off the order for war.

“Therefore, when they take that oath of loyalty to the monarch, they need to feel that he or she is one of them. And they can’t feel that if that monarch has never ever been in the armed services.”

Prince George will reportedly get to decide if he wants to serve in the Armed Forces (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family tradition

Furthermore, Prince William served seven and a half years of military service and eventually went on to become a pilot.

His brother Prince Harry also served 10 years in the army, rising to the rank of Captain, and even undertaking two tours of Afghanistan.

The late Queen Elizabeth also joined Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1945 and became the first female royal to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

Despite the army decision, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been preparing Prince George for his future role as King.

The young royal has been attending many royal engagements with his family.

Wearing a dark, blue blazer jacket, striped tie and matching blue trousers, Prince George was spotted at Wimbledon’s men’s singles final on Sunday (July 16).

He was also seen at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on Friday (July 14). Greeting staff members, Prince George looked tall as he sported a blue polo top, green trousers and brown shoes.

