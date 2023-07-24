Harry and Meghan tipped to ‘come back with a bang’ with new ‘sit-down interview’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been tipped to “come back with a bang” after arguably maintaining a lower media profile recently.

Following months of headlines speculating whether either – or neither – of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend the coronation of King Charles in May, the hubbub around the couple has been relatively quiet since.

Indeed, some observers have even claimed Meghan is currently “enjoying a simpler life”, with indications royal drama has been “put aside”. This has been suggested because the Duchess was spotted at a farmers’ market in a relatively low-key appearance.

Harry and Meghan seems to have been in the headlines less often recently (Credit: Cover Images)

And while Harry spent several days in the UK giving evidence in legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers concerning alleged phone hacking, coverage of his visit did not approach the scale of that in previous months – particularly around the time of the publication of his memoir Spare, and the Netflix content drops.

However, it isn’t as if the Sussexes have dropped off the face of the Earth. One royal author has reckoned a “major rebrand” could be on the cards.

And now, brand and culture expert Nick Ede has pondered exclusively to ED! whether staying off social media has served the Sussexes well – and considered how options may pan out for them in the near future.

Are fans missing Meghan Markle? (Credit: YouTube)

Harry and Meghan news

Speaking to ED!, Nick reflected about Harry and Meghan‘s social media silence: “They have always wanted to speak their truth and communicate with their supporters and their fans and not having social media has stopped them from being able to nip negative stories about them in the bud.”

He also added how their Archewell brand has become “muddled” and seems to lack “a proper strategy or direction”. Nick also highlighted how not having direct and clear communication with fans could be “harmful” for the Sussex brand.

He continued: “Their brand is built on inclusion but it doesn’t feel that they are including their supporters. If they want to be in control with the narrative then they could use social media for good and set the record straight.”

Is the world ready for Prince Harry to tell all again? (Credit: Cover Images)

‘The world has become fatigued by them’

Nick went on to advise how Harry and Meghan could demonstrate to the world they are happy with each other and their choices. “There are two ways you can go,” he explained. “That’s be quiet and let people speculate and just get on with your work and life. The world has become fatigued by them. So this approach is sometimes the best way to go and then come back with a bang.

They cannot escape that aspect of fame and celebrity.

“The other way is to perhaps do a sit-down interview where they set the record straight and speak to a journalist. Whatever way there will be criticism of them. It seems they cannot escape that aspect of fame and celebrity.”

So could another Oprah chat, or similar, be on the way? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see if Nick’s prediction comes true…

