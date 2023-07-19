Meghan Markle shows she’s ‘enjoying a simpler life in far cry from royal scrunity’ in recent appearance

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shown that she’s “enjoying a simpler life”. This is a “far cry” from the usual “royal scrutiny”, an expert has claimed.

The 42-year-old has “put aside” royal drama and is focussing on the “laid back” lifestyle she and Harry always longed for, according to a therapist.

Meghan is enjoying life away from royal drama, a therapist claims (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex “enjoying a simpler life”

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly enjoying a “laid back” and “simpler life”, according to a therapist. They claim that she has put aside royal drama after being spotted last week enjoying an outing to the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market.

Senior therapist Sally Baker told the Mirror that the Duchess seemed to be taking advantage of the “simple pleasures” of her upscale neighbourhood.

“The sight of Meghan buying the flowers was a testament to her embracing the normalcy of her new life and a reminder of the life she lived before marrying into the British royal family,” Baker said.

“This outing underscores Meghan’s intention to live her life as she and Harry created it,” she then continued.

“It is a far cry from the spotlight and scrutiny that she faced as a senior member of the British royal family,” she then added.

Meghan has some regret over Harry’s book (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duchess of Sussex’s ‘regret’ over Prince Harry’s memoir

In other Meghan-related news, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly had a lot of regret over Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Spare proved highly controversial, despite being a bestseller. “Meghan can now see that, whether it’s fair or not, they are being viewed as these professional whiners and it’s not as simple as her distancing herself, because she has to be seen as fully supportive of Harry,” a source previously told Heat.

“She’s now regretting that she wasn’t more hands-on or involved when he was putting his book together,” they then said.

They then slammed claims that Meghan “micromanaged” what Harry wrote in her book.

Harry has held peace talks with William, according to reports (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan left ‘livid’ over Harry and William truce calls

Meanwhile, the Duchess has reportedly been left “livid” by Harry reportedly ringing Prince William to call a truce.

It’s believed that Harry is considering returning to the UK. This is because he’s reportedly becoming “panicked” about both money and his family’s future in the US.

“Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the royal family,” a source told InTouch.

“Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles,” the source then added. Meghan was reportedly livid at this.

The call reportedly left William “stunned”.

