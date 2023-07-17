Meghan Markle’s ‘regret’ over husband Harry’s explosive memoir: ‘She let him get on with it’

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly harboured some “regret” over Prince Harry‘s explosive memoir, which released back in January.

Spare was a bestseller, however, it proved to be highly controversial. This was due to some of the attacks Harry made on the Royal Family within its pages…

Spare came out in January (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Duchess of Sussex has ‘regret’ over Harry’s explosive memoir

Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, came out back in January. However, despite being a bestseller, his wife, Meghan has some “regret” over it.

“Meghan can now see that, whether it’s fair or not, they are being viewed as these professional whiners and it’s not as simple as her distancing herself, because she has to be seen as fully supportive of Harry,” the source previously told Heat.

“She’s now regretting that she wasn’t more hands-on or involved when he was putting his book together,” they then said.

“This theory that she micromanaged what he wrote or had any say in the manuscript is totally wrong – it was Harry’s book and she let him get on with it. The same went for his interviews and promo tours – that was evidenced by the fact she let him do those by himself and made a point not to interfere,” they then added.

ED! has contacted the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

The couple’s documentary hasn’t been nominated for an Emmy (Credit: Netflix)

Duke and Duchess of Sussex dealt fresh blow

In other Sussex-related news, the royal couple has been dealt a fresh blow. The couple’s Netflix documentary, which was released last year, hasn’t been nominated for an Emmy.

Prior to the nominations being announced, entertainment reporter Mark Boardman told Daily Express: “There is definitely every chance there is a win for Harry, Meghan, and Netflix. I am 100 percent confident it will get nominated.”

However, it didn’t. “They are having a run of bad luck in their working life. But ironically as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested,” royal expert Ingrid Seward then told The Mirror US.

“They have built a gilded cage of expectation around themselves from which it will be hard to escape,” she then added.

Meghan was reportedly furious with Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry left Meghan ‘livid’ over UK return suggestion

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly left “livid” with her husband after he suggested that they return to the UK. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly called a truce with his brother, Prince William, and suggested that they would be open to serving The King.

“Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the Royal Family,” an insider told InTouch.

Meghan was reportedly “livid” with Harry’s suggestion. She was also stunned to learn of his truce with William too.

“Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles,” the source then continued.

William was reportedly “stunned” by the call. He is believed to have told his brother he would consider his offer.

