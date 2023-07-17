Meghan and Harry handed fresh blow as ‘run of bad luck’ continues

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dealt with a fresh blow it seems.

The couple’s Netflix documentary was snubbed by an Emmy award this year, despite breaking the record for the biggest documentary debut.

Harry & Meghan was released on Netflix last year December and saw over 81.6 million hours watched within four day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc missed out on an Emmy nomination (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fresh blow

Before the nomination announcements, entertainment reporter Mark Boardman told Daily Express: “There is definitely every chance there is a win for Harry, Meghan, and Netflix. I am 100 per cent confident it will get nominated.

“I have looked at all of the possible categories. It is the most high-profile documentary series.”

They are having a run of bad luck in their working life.

However, after the announcement of the nominations, royal commentator Ingrid Seward told The Mirror US: “They are having a run of bad luck in their working life. But ironically as long as they concentrate on delivering personal stuff instead of more serious work, people will be interested.”

She added: “They have built a gilded cage of expectation around themselves from which it will be hard to escape.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s previous blow

Prince Harry and Meghan’s blow comes after they departed ways from Spotify. Last month, it was revealed that Meghan’s podcast Archetypes wouldn’t be renewed for a new series.

A joint statement at the time, read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed their five year deal with Netflix in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan signed the lucrative deal with Spotify that was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m) in 2020.

At the time, a trailer showcased Prince Harry saying: “That’s what this project is all about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before. And find our common ground.”

Meghan then added: “We’re talking to some amazing people. They’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.” Meghan and Harry’s other deals 2020 also saw the couple sign their five-year reported $100 million contract with Netflix. In a statement, the couple said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs. But also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” Earlier this year, Meghan also signed with global entertainment talent agency, WME. Sharing on Twitter, the agency announced: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas. “The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

Read more: Prince Harry left Meghan ‘livid over return to UK suggestion amid phone call with William’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.