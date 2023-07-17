Prince William showed a ‘different side’ at Wimbledon as he and Kate put on ‘very serious front’

Prince William and Princess Kate were amongst those lucky enough to be in attendance at the Wimbledon finals yesterday (July 16).

Their two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte sat with them in the royal box to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the title. Meanwhile, little Prince Louis was apparently “very upset” to be left at home.

William, Kate, George and Charlotte were all in attendance at yesterday’s Wimbledon finals (Credit: YouTube)

While adorable Princess Charlotte stole the show for many with her Wimbledon debut, it was Prince William who caught the attention of a body language expert.

Darren Stanton claimed that we saw a very “different side” to the Prince of Wales at the tennis yesterday.

Prince William at Wimbledon final

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, body language expert Darren Stanton commented on Prince William’s “serious” demeanour at the tennis finals.

“William can come across as quite serious in some of the pictures from Wimbledon, but that shows he’s taking his job seriously and wants to do everyone proud. He felt the pressure to set the perfect example,” he said.

A body language expert has commented on Prince William’s behaviour at Wimbledon (Credit: YouTube)

Darren also suggested that the Prince of Wales’ new title had triggered a change in his behaviour.

He explained: “We’ve seen less of William reassuring himself by putting his hands in his pockets, which King Charles does a lot of the time when he’s feeling a bit nervous and not 100%. We rarely see William do this anymore, and that shows he’s really found his feet and feels supported enough to feel strong and confident when in public – whether that’s with wife Kate or on his own. It shows he’s become more comfortable in believing in himself and his duty as Prince of Wales. We saw a different side to him with his level of confidence.”

Kate, Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon final

The body language expert was also intrigued by the Princess of Wales.

We saw an emergence of greater confidence from both Kate and William.

“Kate was wearing green at Wimbledon, which signifies openness and how she wants people to be open with her,” he said, of course referring to the stunning green Roland Mouret gown that she wore for the occasion.

He then went on: “Kate and William knew Wimbledon was business as usual, as the world’s eyes were on them. It wasn’t about them, they were representing the family there. They put on a very serious front, however Kate joked around from time to time and appeared to enjoy herself.”

Darren finished up say saying: “They looked very certain and secure in their duties together, as well as individuals. Both of them operated independently, and we saw an emergence of greater confidence from both Kate and William.”

