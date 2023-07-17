Princess Kate stunned viewers with some rather bizarre behaviour at the Wimbledon finals yesterday (July 16).

The Princess of Wales attended the event alongside husband Prince William, son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, who made her Wimbledon debut.

Their youngest, Prince Louis, didn’t attend the match. All three children have tennis lessons, with Prince George previously being coached by Roger Federer himself who is a friend of Kate and her family.

Princess Kate attended the Wimbledon finals with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Credit: YouTube)

Royal family attend Wimbledon finals

The Waleses watched Carlos Alcaraz beat defending champion Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller. They were also joined in the royal box by countless famous faces such as Brad Pitt and Emma Watson.

We don’t see everything that happens on camera.

As royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, it was the Princess of Wales‘ job to present the trophies as the tournament concluded. It is a position the keen tennis fan has held since 2016.

Princess Kate presented the Wimbledon trophy to winner Carlos Alcaraz last night (Credit: Wimbledon/YouTube)

As Kate walked out onto Centre Court in a stunning green dress she was immediately welcomed by a line of ball boys and girls. However when she appeared to blank the first ball boy and then greet the rest with friendly handshakes, viewers were left baffled.

Why did Kate ignore the first ball boy at Wimbledon?

Many Wimbledon viewers flocked to social media after the trophy presentation last night, stunned by Kate.

She gave out 800 handshakes but missed this kid

One person said: “Did Princess Kate walk past the first ball boy without a handshake?”

Someone else posted a video of the moment in question and asked whether this was “normal” protocol.

Why did Kate Middleton aka the Princess of Wales just completely skip the first kid in the handshake line? 😅 is that normal? #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LkAJVxe0fP — Chop (@NickLamoureux_) July 16, 2023

Another person was equally confused: “She shook hands with the umpire, the commentators and then went round the entire crowd. She gave out 800 handshakes.. but she still missed out this kid.”

However several people also put forward possible explanations for the Princess of Wales’ seemingly strange action.

Sometimes they skip a few.

“Maybe the first kid didn’t want to touch her hand?” One person suggested.

Another person claimed that she must have simply done it “to save time”, pointing out: “They only shake a few hands. She didn’t shake hands with the other side either.”

Somebody else likewise said: “Sometimes they skip a few. Maybe she was already introduced to the first guy earlier on. We don’t see everything that happens on camera.”

Other viewers thought it could have just been an unfortuate mishap on Kate’s part.

It remains a mystery…

