Princess Charlotte attended Wimbledon today with her parents and brother Prince George to the delight of royal fans.

It’s eight-year-old Charlotte’s first time attending the tournament. The Wales family attended the event to watch the men’s singles final on Sunday (July 16).

Charlotte looked adorable in a blue floral dress with white summer shoes as she walked alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and George.

Charlotte and George attended Wimbledon today with their parents (Credit: BBC)

Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon

The young royal had a matching blue ribbon in her hair too. Meanwhile, George, nine, looked very smart in a suit.

The Princess of Wales stunned in green, wearing a £750 Roland Mouret dress. The Prince of Wales wore a light grey blazer with smart trousers.

Royal fans were delighted to see Charlotte and George at the Wimbledon finals. One person gushed on Twitter: “Such a wonderful surprise to have the kids there! Princess Charlotte’s first time at Wimbledon.”

Another added: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are truly introducing their children to royal life and duties like the boss they are.

Royal fans were thrilled to see Charlotte and George at the tournament final (Credit: BBC)

“Princess Charlotte and Prince George are accompanying their parents to the final! A first for Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon.”

In addition, a third joked: “Wimbledon is not quite ready for Prince Louis just yet.”

Another added: “Lovely surprise to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte on finals day.”

The family will watch Novak Djokovic go against Carlos Alcaraz for the title. Kate attended the women’s singles final on Saturday (July 15) and delighted fans watching.

She watched as Marketa Vondrousova won the women’s title beating Ons Jabeur.

Royal fans love seeing the Wales family out (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess of Wales at Wimbledon this weekend

Kate appeared very “animated” during the match, body language expert Judi James claimed. She told the Express.co.uk: “There’s something about Kate’s facial expressions and body language that suggests not just fan-based excitement about attending the women’s finals. But instead, a sneaking suggestion that she wishes she had been out there on the court herself competing, too.”

Judi added: “Her 1950s-inspired outfit looks demure but the way she clutches the chain of her bag tightly shows a strong sense of anticipation. As she bends her arm at the elbow we get a glimpse of a very toned-looking upper arm muscle that is flexed in a way to suggest she will be playing every shot in her mind as the match progresses.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales often bring their children to sporting events, which of course thrills royal fans. The couple previously brought George to the Euros 2020 final.

Meanwhile, George, Charlotte and William and Kate’s youngest Prince Louis have also attended many events in recent months including the King’s coronation and Trooping the Colour 2023.

