Secret meaning behind Princess Kate’s ‘animated’ behaviour at Wimbledon today

Kate, Princess of Wales, attended Wimbledon today to watch the women’s singles final.

The Princess of Wales, 41, watched from the royal box as Marketa Vondrousova won the women’s title beating Ons Jabeur. Kate dressed for the occasion in a pastel green midi dress from Self-Portait.

Kate looked focused on the match on Saturday, but apparently there was a hidden meaning behind her “animated” display.

The Princess of Wales was all smiles at Wimbledon today – and fans loved her look (Credit: Photo by Ella Ling/Shutterstock)

Kate, Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon today

According to body language expert Judi James, Kate’s facial expressions and body language suggests not just “fan-based excitement about attending the women’s finals”.

Judi told the Express.co.uk: “There’s something about Kate’s facial expressions and body language that suggests not just fan-based excitement about attending the women’s finals. But instead, a sneaking suggestion that she wishes she had been out there on the court herself competing, too.”

The Princess of Wales attended the women’s singles final today to watch the match (Credit: BBC)

Kate’s dress today

Speaking about Kate’s outfit choice, Judi added: “Her 1950s-inspired outfit looks demure but the way she clutches the chain of her bag tightly shows a strong sense of anticipation.

“As she bends her arm at the elbow we get a glimpse of a very toned-looking upper arm muscle that is flexed in a way to suggest she will be playing every shot in her mind as the match progresses.”

But instead, a sneaking suggestion that she wishes she had been out there on the court herself competing, too.

Royal fans loved seeing Kate attend Wimbledon today and many gushed over her outfit. One person said on Instagram: “Lovely to see the Princess of Wales. She looked stunning. Loved your kind words with Ons Jabeur. Congratulations to Marketa Vondrousova!!!”

Another added: “It was wonderful to see our beautiful Princess of Wales! Such a caring and supportive Patron.”

Kate comforted Jabeur after her defeat today (Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

Kate comforts Ons Jabeur

Following Vondrousova’s triumph today, Kate was seen hugging her and congratulating her. However, the Princess of Wales was also quick to comfort Jabeur following her defeat.

Kate’s behaviour didn’t go unnoticed by fans with one person saying online: “It was a very heartfelt gesture for Catherine to hug Ons Jabeur… Ons Jabeur needed it, she was in a bad mood from the beginning of the match.”

Another added: “Princess Kate hugging Ons Jabeur was really sweet.”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “The Princess giving a well deserved hug to Ons Jabeur. She really needed it in that moment.”

According to reports, Kate may attend Wimbledon again tomorrow alongside husband Prince William to watch the men’s singles final.

