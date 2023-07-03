Princess Kate’s top 5 looks at Wimbledon as tennis tournament begins

When Wimbledon begins each year, we all look forward to seeing what Kate, Princess of Wales, will wear for the tournament.

Kate, 41, is an avid tennis fan and has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016. Each year, Kate makes an appearance at Wimbledon and her outfits for the occasion never disappoints.

Here’s five of Kate’s best looks at the tournament over the years.

Kate attends Wimbledon each year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon

1. A ray of sunshine

One of Kate’s best looks, in our opinion, was the bright yellow midi dress she wore for the tournament last year. Kate looked like a ray of sunshine in the Roksanda midi dress for the women’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The dress featured a bow detail and flowy skirt. She paired the stunning dress with white heels.

At one point during the match, Kate was seen shading her face from the July heat with a beige straw hat.

A stunning yellow dress! (Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

2. Blue polka dot

Another of Kate’s stunning looks for Wimbledon was her blue and white polka dress from the 2022 tournament. She attended one of the men’s quarterfinals with husband Prince William.

Kate wore the long sleeved dress made by Alessandra Rich. She also sported pearl drop earrings and a pair of sunnies.

The now Princess of Wales finished off the perfect summer look with a white bag and white heels. She and William looked very happy to be in attendance.

Kate wowed in polka dots last year (Credit: Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock)

3. All white

In 2019, Kate looked radiant in a white midi dress for Wimbledon. She attended day two of the Wimbledon tournament and her look didn’t disappoint.

The royal opted for a chic Suzannah white pleated dress which featured a black belt and black buttons. The stunning dress also featured puff sleeves and a collar detail.

Meanwhile, pairing the 2,790 dress with black heels and a black and beige small bag, Kate left royal fans gushing.

Kate was a vision in white in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

4. Red 2015 look

Back in 2015, just four years after marrying into the royal family and two months after giving birth to her daughter Princess Charlotte, Kate stunned in red at Wimbledon. She attended the tournament alongside William.

She sported a red L.K. Bennett A-line dress with nude heels and an animal print clutch bag.

The look was simple but classic with Kate also styling her brunette locks in a bouncy blowdry look.

Kate wowed in July 2015 at Wimbledon, weeks after welcoming hers and William’s second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

5. Pretty in pink

Our fifth favourite look of Kate’s at Wimbledon is the baby pink midi dress she wore for the tournament in 2021. She attended the final day of the tournament in a pastel pink dress by Beulah.

In addition, it featured buttons down the chest and a pink belt around the waist. She wore the dress with nude heels and a patterned clutch bag.

Kate stunned in a pale pink dress in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Princess Kate’s close relationship with King Charles amid ‘transition’ within family as monarch ‘feels lucky’ to have her

Meanwhile, Kate also sported sunglasses as she attended alongside her father, Michael Middleton. For the 2023 season of Wimbledon, Kate will no doubt impress with her looks.

We can’t wait!

What’s your favourite look of Kate’s at Wimbledon? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.